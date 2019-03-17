Econet Pledges to Match Dollar-For-Dollar On All Contributions Made Towards Cyclone Idai Relief Fund. Thanks Econet

As always Econet is already leading the way again in raising money for Cyclone Idai relief efforts. The Mobile Network Operator is daring you to donate any amount you can and Econet will in return contribute the exact amount. That is, if 1000 people contribute $100 000, Econet will also contribute $100 000 (Click here to find out how you make your donation using EcoCash and other means).

Thank you to 1027 people who have contributed RTGS$8,658.10 towards #cycloneidai. As part of our commitment, Econet will match dollar for dollar all individual contributions made towards this cause.

