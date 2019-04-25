ZOL ‘Cleverly’ Increases Wibroniks Prices

Even though ZOL trimmed down the cost of the Wibroniks equipment, that hasn’t stopped it from increasing Wibroniks subscription prices which will start to take effect next month, the first of May. And it has increased Wibroniks prices in a very clever way – it both repackaged and repriced data plans.

advertisement

For instance, the 5gig Wibroniks data plan which cost RTGS $15 will start to be going for RTGS $29. Previously, there wasn’t a 30 gig data plan/allocation but from next month it will be there and it will cost you RTGS $89 (RTGS $89 is currently the price of a 50 gig data plan). Also, you will also have 20 gig data plan which is priced at RTGS $49. Currently RTGS $49 is the price of a 25 gig data plan. For folks who don’t have much moola to spend more than RTGS $20, you can choose the new 3 gig data plan which will cost you RTGS $15 (RTGS $15 is currently the price of a 5 gig data plan).

If you don’t want to suffer another shock of yet another RTGS $ price increase, then you better use the US Dollar pricing, which I suspect will continue to be where it is for a relatively long time. Of course, you’d have to check with the prevailing informal market rate of RTGS $ to US Dollar to determine what’s the cheapest means of paying for your Wibroniks subscription.



advertisement

Yesterday, it was Netone that repackaged its data and voice bundles and now it’s ZOL that is repackaging and repricing its Wibroniks data plans. The new increased prices of Wibroniks’ comes just a little over the month after ZOL increased the prices of its fibre internet. I guess that’s the good thing about not being regulated by POTRAZ, retailers like ZOL can just increase their prices on a whim.

Frankly, you can’t blame ZOL, the general price level in Zimbabwe is increasing daily.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares