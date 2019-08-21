Android Users! Remove/Uninstall These Apps

Adware apps on Android are nothing new. A new report from Trend Micro identified 85 adware apps that were a bit more complex and advanced than your typical adware.

These apps, most of which were masquerading as photo editing applications or games, employed a bunch of clever methods to display annoying ads to users, while also making it extremely difficult for the user to uninstall them.

Trend Micro’s research into these apps showed that the apps first checked if a specified amount of time had passed since the user first installed them, this was set to a default value of 30 minutes. Once the time had passed, the app would hide its app icon from the app drawer, and create a shortcut on the device’s home screen. This would prevent users from actually uninstalling the app by dragging the icon and uninstalling it. Here’s the list of the apps:

361 Camera

Background Changer

Background Eraser

Beautiful House

Beauty Camera

Blur Camera

Blur Master

Blur Photo Editor

Charm Camera

Checkers box

Cherry Camera

Color House

Connect Smash

Connect Together

Cos Camera

Date Stamp Camera

Draw 1 Line

Easy Camera

Easy Camera Pro

Face Camera

Fancy Camera

Fashion Camera

Fast Blur

Find Differences

HD Video Player

Hi Music PLay

Jelly Crush

Magic Camera

Meet Camera

Mirth Cam

One Line Stroke

One Stroke Drawing

One Stroke Line Puzzle

One Touch Draw

one-line draw puzzle stroke

Owl Camera

Panda Camera

Perfect Camera

Photo Background Eraser

PIC Eraser

Pixel Blur

Pop Camera

QR Code Scanner

Quick Blur

Seals Camera

Selfie Artifact

Selfie Camera

Selfie Dog

Smart File Manager

Stylish Camera

Super Camera

super Selfie

Super Selfiecam

Sweet Camera

Sweet Selfie

Toy Blast

Toy Smash

Toy Story

Video Cut

How to remove the apps

Google has already removed these apps from the Playstore so if you haven’t downloaded any of the apps there’s no reason to be afraid.

But for those who already downloaded the apps, you can uninstall the malicious app. And if that doesn’t help, use adware clean up software–and if all of this doesn’t work, you can do a factory reset. Read this article on how you can remove adware apps.

