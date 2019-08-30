advertisement

Desktop Version Of Sasai Is Coming Soon

Desktop Version Of Sasai Is Coming Soon

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

That’s it, Cassava Fintech will make Sasai available for desktop lovers as the fintech company is working on the platform’s desktop version. The desktop app will be available for both Windows fans and Apple’s Mac fans.

For one to use the desktop version, you’d have to install the mobile version of Sasai for authentication- pretty much what happens when you want to use WhatsApp’s web client.

Usually the web and desktop clients/versions have less features than those one finds on the mobile apps, but we’d have to see if Cassava did that as well for Sasai’s desktop version. At the moment Sasai is available only on Android and iOS.

