Desktop Version Of Sasai Is Coming Soon

That’s it, Cassava Fintech will make Sasai available for desktop lovers as the fintech company is working on the platform’s desktop version. The desktop app will be available for both Windows fans and Apple’s Mac fans.

advertisement

For one to use the desktop version, you’d have to install the mobile version of Sasai for authentication- pretty much what happens when you want to use WhatsApp’s web client.

advertisement

Usually the web and desktop clients/versions have less features than those one finds on the mobile apps, but we’d have to see if Cassava did that as well for Sasai’s desktop version. At the moment Sasai is available only on Android and iOS.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares