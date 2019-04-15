Complete Guide On Using WhatsApp On Your Desktop/Laptop: WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp is probably the most popular messaging app there is for mobile phones. Since it’s meant for mobiles, we often need to stop work, pick up our phones to respond to messages. Thankfully, you can also use it on our laptop/desktop so you can chat as you get with your work.

advertisement

What Is Whatsapp Web?

Whatsapp Web is the version of the WhatsApp app on your phone that can be used in a web browser. Whatsapp Web provides its users with the capability to read, send messages, send and listen to voice notes, send and receive files etc. directly from their web browsers or WhatsApp desktop. You get to receive sound notifications too on WhatsApp Web. All the messages (and other things) you send and receive are fully synced between your Smartphone and your computer, and you can see all those messages (and other things) on both devices.

How Can You Download WhatsApp Web?

To install on Windows 8.1+

advertisement

On your computer’s browser, navigate to the download page for download and install the file. When the install is complete, launch WhatsApp on your computer and scan the QR code to log in.

To install on Mac OSX 10.9+

On your computer’s browser, navigate to the download page to download and install the file. When the installation is finished, launch WhatsApp on your computer and scan the QR code to log in.

After installing it on your Desktop/Laptop

To Scan the QR code on the WhatsApp Web on desktop:



On Android: Go to Chats screen > Menu > WhatsApp Web.

On iPhone: Go to Settings > WhatsApp Web.

When indicated with a QR code, scan the QR Code on your computer screen from your phone. After scanning the QR code, WhatsApp Web will start so you can start chatting on.

Instead of downloading the software, do this

If you don’t want to download the WhatsApp software, you can still access it on the web browser.

How to access WhatsApp web on the browser

On your PC or laptop connected to the internet, access:www.web.whatsapp.com

Again, when indicated with a QR code, scan the QR Code on your computer screen from your phone. After scanning the QR code, WhatsApp Web will start so you can start chatting on.

Keyboard Shortcuts

If you choose to use the WhatsApp Web software, then you can enjoy some shortcuts to access some features. Here are some of the shortcuts:

Ctrl + N: Start a new chat

Shift + Ctrl + ]: Next chat

Ctrl + Shift + [: Previous chat

Ctrl + E: Archive chat

Shift + Ctrl + M: Mute chat

Ctrl + Backspace: Delete chat

Shift + Ctrl + U: Mark as unread

Ctrl + Shift + N: Create new group

P + Ctrl: Open profile status

Advantages/Disadvantages of WhatsApp Web

Advantages:

You can type faster using your desktop keyboard as compared to the mobile phone touch screen.

You can directly download the files to your PC that you received in your Whatsapp



Disadvantages:

In order to use WhatsApp Web, you have to keep your mobile phone connected to the Internet all the time while you use the web client.

Is it safe?

If we are talking about hacking, YES WhatsApp Web is every bit as safe the WhatsApp that you use on your phone – encryption works on it too.

However, WhatsApp Web can be unsafe simply because when you have paired your phone with a certain computer and you are not with your computer, someone can read your messages if you are online (elsewewhere) with your phone. To avoid this, read the section below

Logging out of WhatsApp

WhatsApp is more or less like Facebook as it allows you to log out after you finish to use WhatsApp on a certain computer to avoid a scenario where someone might remotely see your chats.

To avoid this, just head to WhatsApp Web’s Menu (three dots on top of the Home-chat screen) and click Log out.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares