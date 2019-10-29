It’s Taken 9 Days For ZESA To Increase The Minimum Token Purchase Again

On the 19th of October ZESA announced that the minimum token purchasable through EcoCash, OneMoney and other platforms was being raised from $10 to $20. 9 days later, on the 28th they announced that the previously announced minimum purchase would no longer be in use. The new minimum token purchase is now $50.

advertisement

Considering that the moves come in such quick succession, one would expect that ZESA should have just made the jump from $10 to $50 if they knew that this was their intended destination. It seems as though this recent change might be why ZESA’s prepaid vending system was down countrywide yesterday.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} advertisement If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares