GlueVP launch event reveals more about the homegrown video conferencing software

Yesterday we reported on GlueVP, a platform developed by Zimbabwean Richard Chinomona. Glue VP is a homegrown video conferencing software alternative to the established brands like ZOOM. There was a launch event for the platform today that revealed more about what GlueVP has to offer and why it was chosen by the Zimbabwean government as their video conferencing solution.

Features

GlueVP’s features at launch are similar to those offered by ZOOM:

End-to-end encryption

Recording and playback of meetings

Screen sharing

In meeting chat, both public and private

Meeting Polls

Emojis

Live Captions

Multiple Users

Presentation

Breakout Rooms

As we reported yesterday, GlueVP will come with a free version as well as paid tiers that unlock more features:

Taking a closer look at the plans, the free version only allows up to 10 participants. That is in stark contrast when compared to ZOOM which allows for up to 100 participants on the free version. GlueVP seems to only offer the application for desktop and mobile in the paid tiers. This is disappointing because only having access to the platform via browser, in my opinion, puts up a number of barriers. One would have to open their browser, enter GlueVP’s address and then go through the process of initiating a meeting.

Another drawback, which makes the need for an app in the free tiers even more pressing, is that GlueVP users will get the best results using Firefox or Chrome. Even in the free tier, there should be, I think, a level playing field of basic service.

One good quality, going by GlueVP’s price plans, is that the free tier looks to have an hour limit, which is 20 minutes more than what ZOOM is offering.

Why has the Zimbabwean government chosen GlueVP?

It seems as though the government has chosen GlueVP because it’s a homegrown product.

“As the Government of Zimbabwe, we are excited by this development as it resonates with our thrust of harnessing ICTs in improving efficiencies and service delivery. The Government will continue to provide a conducive environment to encourage the development of homegrown solutions for national development” Dr Jenfan Muswere, Minister for Information Communication Technology

It should always be celebrated when there is a homegrown product that meets a need. However, I have one reservation. Security is one of those ever-present concerns in the digital age. Zoom’s rise to prominence hasn’t been without security concerns. There have been a number of vulnerabilities that ZOOM has had to patch and correct.

GlueVP will have to stand up to the everchanging digital landscape. Here’s hoping that they will be up to the task in the event that their systems are put to the test.

You can try out GlueVP for yourself here

For all those who might want to watch the launch event you can do so below: