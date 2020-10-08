TelOne, this past weekend, announced that there would be a network upgrade in order for the ISP to meet the demand for internet services. The initial announcement from TelOne slated the network upgrade from midnight on the 3rd of October to 03:00 October 4th. The network upgrade, unfortunately, didn’t end at the time that the TelOne had said and the company released a statement on Sunday saying that the process was still ongoing.
TelOne has, in a statement, announced that there is going to be a second stage to the network upgrade:
Client Notice
Network Upgrade Update
We wish to advise our valued clients that we shall be carrying out the second stage of the critical network upgrade from midnight on the 9th of October 2020. We expect to have completed this delicate exercise by 8am on the 11th of October 2020.
The upgrade, which began last weekend is intended to improve our network capacity and the quality of experience on our Broadband service.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this process.
@TelOneZW
TELONE MANAGEMENT
One thought on “TelOne announces second stage to network upgrade”
These upgrades means no entertainment for some of us the whole weekend. Sad face