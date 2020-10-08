TelOne announces second stage to network upgrade

TelOne, this past weekend, announced that there would be a network upgrade in order for the ISP to meet the demand for internet services. The initial announcement from TelOne slated the network upgrade from midnight on the 3rd of October to 03:00 October 4th. The network upgrade, unfortunately, didn’t end at the time that the TelOne had said and the company released a statement on Sunday saying that the process was still ongoing.

TelOne has, in a statement, announced that there is going to be a second stage to the network upgrade:

Client Notice advertisement

Network Upgrade Update

We wish to advise our valued clients that we shall be carrying out the second stage of the critical network upgrade from midnight on the 9th of October 2020. We expect to have completed this delicate exercise by 8am on the 11th of October 2020.

The upgrade, which began last weekend is intended to improve our network capacity and the quality of experience on our Broadband service.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this process.

TELONE MANAGEMENT @TelOneZW

internet and voice recharge Quickinternet and voice recharge Account number: Service: Choose a service TelOne ADSL/Fibre TelOne Voice Packages: Choose a package Choose a package TestVoucher - ZWL 0.09 Home Basic - ZWL 262.00 Home Extra - ZWL 280.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 331.00 Home Plus - ZWL 435.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 559.00 Home Basic - ZWL 722.00 Home Premier - ZWL 731.00 Home Extra - ZWL 794.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 938.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 942.00 Home Boost - ZWL 1050.00 Home Basic - ZWL 1082.00 Home Extra - ZWL 1190.00 Home Plus - ZWL 1227.00 Home Basic Night - ZWL 1407.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 1548.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 1587.00 Home Plus - ZWL 1840.00 Intense - ZWL 2087.00 Home Premier - ZWL 2092.00 Home Plus Night - ZWL 2381.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 2609.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 2670.00 Home Boost - ZWL 3030.00 Home Premier - ZWL 3139.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 3478.00 Home Premier Night - ZWL 4004.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 4401.00 Home Boost - ZWL 4545.00 Intense - ZWL 5988.00 Infinity Pro - ZWL 6602.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 7504.00 Intense - ZWL 8983.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 10029.00 Infinity Supreme - ZWL 11255.00 Intense Extra - ZWL 15043.00 Choose a package Prepaid Voice $20 - ZWL 20.00 Voice On Net $50 - ZWL 50.00 Prepaid Voice $50 - ZWL 50.00 Prepaid Voice $100 - ZWL 100.00 Voice On Net $167 - ZWL 167.00 Prepaid Voice $500 - ZWL 500.00 Prepaid Voice $1000 - ZWL 1000.00 Prepaid Voice $2000 - ZWL 2000.00 Prepaid Voice $5000 - ZWL 5000.00 Prepaid Voice $10000 - ZWL 10000.00 WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: Account number: {{^success}} {{error_message}} {{/success}} {{error_message}} Account number: Services: Choose a service {{#services}} {{name}} {{/services}} Services: Choose a service Packages: Choose a package {{#packages}} {{service_name}} - {{price_zwl}} {{/packages}} Packages: Choose a package WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: {{^success}} {{error_message}} {{/success}} {{error_message}} Buy You're buying for using Is that correct? Yes No If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.