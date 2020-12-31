Lazarus Muchenje has been officially dismissed as NetOne CEO (Again)

NetOne vs Lazarus Muchenje seems to be finally over. In the first general notice for 2021, the government has officially dismissed Muchenje. The notice reads as follows:

General Notice 1 of 2021. PUBLIC ENTITIES CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ACT [CHAPTER 10:31]

Dismissal of Chief Executive Officer for NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited

IT is hereby notified, in terms of section 11(2) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance (General) Regulations, 2018, published in Statutory Instrument 168 of 2018, that Mr Lazarus Muchenje, the Chief Executive Officer for NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited, is hereby dismissed with effect from 21st December, 2020. S. MUTANGADURA, Acting Board Chairperson for 1-1-2021. NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited.

This isn’t the first time this has happened because the now-former NetOne CEO was fired before and then reinstated in 24 hours. He was then dismissed again and this was followed by a courtroom wrangle with NetOne.

Hopefully, this is the final time we hear of this battle but with the way the NetOne’s board has been this year, who knows…