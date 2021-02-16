Technikari with Simba Mangena, Nuclear Engineer from RPAZ (part 2)

Last week we had a network interrupted conversation with Simbarashe Mangena who is a Nuclear Engineer from the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ). Thankfully this week we were able to continue the conversation and on this second edition of the Technikari Nuclear Special we learned even more about:

The use cases of Nuclear Science and Technology in Zimbabwe

Specific use cases for the different types of radiation

Africa not leveraging the 18% uranium supply it gives to the rest of the world for nuclear technology and infrastructure development

Challenges affecting Zimbabwe in adopting nuclear technology for power generation.

Is nuclear power generation in Africa and Zimbabwe even viable what with the rise of alternative and green energy like solar?

Management of nuclear waste in Africa.

