Technikari with Takwana Tyaranini, co-founder of Senditoo

On this episode of Technikari, we were joined by Takwana Tyaranini the co-founder of the popular remittance service Senditoo.

Senditoo has been blazing a trail especially in 2020. The company slashed all fees for money transfers to Zimbabwe and it also launched a referral program where people get US$10 for referring someone to the service.

On this episode we talked about:

Back in March 2020, the World Bank said that remittances to Sub Saharan Africa would fall by plus or minus 20% but for Zim it has been different. Remittances to Zimbabwe grew by 42%. Since Takwana Tyaranini is in the space, we asked what his take or insights are on the massive upswing.

Senditoo as mentioned before slashed all fees for money transfers to Zimbabwe, add that to the referral program and that’s quite a lot of money. How is Senditoo able to manage this?

We have seen the remittance space shift from just money transfers to include services as well. Senditoo recently launched their ZESA token purchases, so is this where the industry is headed?

Lastly what we should expect from Senditoo in 2021.

We had a conversation with Eugene Ramirez Mapondera, comic book artist, animator and businessman. He is also the co-founder of Comexposed and he joined us to talk about being a creative in Zimbabwe.

Technikari with Eugene Mapondera, co-founder of Comexposed

We also had a conversation with Norman Moyo, the Chief Executive Officer of Econet Subsidiary Distributed Power Africa. He gave us the lay of the land in Southern Africa when it comes to solar as well as all of DPA’s activities in Zimbabwe.

Technikari with Norman Moyo, CEO of Distributed Power Africa (DPA)

Lastly, we had chat with Simbarashe Mangena a Nuclear Engineer from the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe. We got to hear about all the different applications for nuclear sciences and technology. As well as how close (or far) Zimbabwe is from its own nuclear power generation program.

Technikari with Simbarashe Mangena, from the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ)