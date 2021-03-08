Econet follows NetOne & Telecel with data bundle price increase

Once NetOne announced that it was going to be “reviewing” its data bundle prices, it was just a matter of time before the other two MNOs joined in. Telecel was the sprightlier of the remaining two when it announced yesterday that it would be reviewing it’s data bundle prices today. Econet has followed suit with its own announcement that it will be reviewing voice, SMS and data bundle prices.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Please note, we will review our Voice, Data & SMS promotional bundle prices effective, Wednesday 10 March 2021.

To access Voice & Data promotional bundles dial *143# To access SMS promotional bundles dial *140#

Visit www.econet.co.zw/services/bundles for more information.

‘All other prices remain unchanged. Econet

The bundle price increase across all three MNOs (Econet, NetOne and Telecel), however inconvieneint it is for the consumer. Is in line with the authorisation POTRAZ gave the MNOs last August.

As an aside, it’s a little strange that Econet has been the last MNO to increase prices. Usually, they would be ahead of the pack but of late Econet has been at the tail end of data bundle price increases.

To speculate even further it seems as though the agreement that POTRAZ made with the MNOs last August had a hard cap. What I mean by this is I think that Econet, Telecel and NetOne were given an upper limit. And it would be down to them to incrimemtally increase data bundle prices until that threshold was reached.