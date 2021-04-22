ZIMSEC A-Level results for November 2020 out today

According to report by The Herald, the November 2020 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Advanced Level (A-Level) results will be out today.

ZIMSEC Chairman Professor Mwenje is expected to issue a statement on the results.

Reports suggest that the pass-rate for last year’s A-Level exams is 81.2%, which is a decline from the 83% that was registered in 2019. This means that of the 49 153 candidates who sat for more than 2 or more subjects, 39 802 obtained an E grade or higher.

At the moment it looks like the results will be ready for collection this Friday.