Meet Dawa Health the startup fighting to reduce maternal mortality

Late last week the Telecel Group and Startupbootcamp Afritech announced the finalists for its Africa wide accelerator. Among the chosen few is a Zimbabwean startup called Dawa Health, which offers antenatal care to expecting parents.

Their field of interest is especially important because pregnancy-related deaths are caused by insufficient antenatal care. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), two-thirds of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable and antenatal care is a primary component. Furthermore, Sub-Saharan Africa and Sothern Asia accounted for 86% of maternal deaths worldwide in 2017.

Dawa Health is stepping in by offering information through a chatbot, antenatal care kits, and has established a network of Community Health Agents to assist expecting mothers in remote areas. The was co-founded by Tafadzwa Munzwa and is operating in Zambia and we got a chance to speak to him.

You can play or download the podcast with the link below:

