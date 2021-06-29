Why aren’t Ex-Jap car owners charged half price for radio licences?

If you own a second-hand car imported from Japan (ex-Jap) then you know that you can’t access certain radio frequencies in Zimbabwe. At best you can get two maybe three (depending on where you are) because the FM frequency in Japan is between 76 – 95 MHz.

This led us down a rabbit hole of what decisions like the adoption of vehicles and other goods could have on the local ecosystem. We figured that the issue with ex-Jap cars has affected the listenership of certain radio stations that fall outside of the preset range. Also what it could mean for those stations when it comes to ad revenue because there are a lot of Ex-Jap cars on the road and many listeners will be bottlenecked into certain stations.

You can download or play the podcast with the link below [File Size 5.37 MB]:

NB: Techzim is now zero-rated for text-based content. However, for embedded videos and media like podcasts, you will need to have data.

You should also check these Technikari episodes

FarmHut CEO, Ryan Katayi stopped by to talk about the US$100K the startup recieved from the Hult Prize Foundation.

US$100K backed local agritech startup sets its sights on expansion

If you deposit USD into a local foreign currency account, that money is not covered by the Deposit Protection Corporation (DPC). This means if a bank goes belly up there are few guarantees that your forex could be recovered.

Deposit incentives but no protection for USD, the mess that is Zim’s monetary policy

If you are looking for an android keyboard that has a more comprehensive dictionary and offers predictive text for Shona, Ndebele and more. Check out the conversation we had with Bhala country director Njabulo Sandawana.

African language app Bhala is looking to be more than just a keyboard

E-commerce is on the rise and one of the big players in the industry Kuda Musasiwa is looking to give entrepreneurs and businesses a jump start through the Fresh Ideas Software as a Service (SaaS) or e-commerce builder.

Kuda Musasiwa is bullish about Fresh Ideas’ e-commerce platform

Access to partners, hubs, accelerators and potential backers are the things that make or break a burgeoning startup. It is often difficult for local startups to get an audience with people who could help further their ideas. However, there are companies out there that can help with this and one of them is DeutschConnect. We spoke to the CEO of the company, Kumbirai Chipadza about the opportunities for Zim Startups in Germany and Europe.

Opportunities for Zim startups in Germany