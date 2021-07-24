Buy NetOne bundles with your EcoCash wallet via *405#

On top of buying airtime, ZESA tokens, TelOne packages, Telecel, Econet and NetOne airtime via *405#, you can now purchase NetOne data bundles via your EcoCash wallet. All you need to do is to:

Dail *405#

Choose a language

Pick option 3 “NetOne, TelOne and Econet Bundles”

Select the carrier (In this case, NetOne)

Choose the bundle you wish to purchase

Enter the NetOne number you want to buy the bundle for

Confirm the purchase or you can go back if any of the numbers are incorrect

Tap OK to proceed, you’ll get a pop up asking for your EcoCash pin and you’re all set.

You will receive an EcoCash purchase confirmation and your NetOne data bundle will be credited to the number you selected. As earlier mentioned you can buy ZESA Tokens, TelOne internet packages, NetOne, Telecel and Econet airtime via *405#.

If you have any issues with your purchase please contact Techzim’s Customer Support Staff via WhatsApp +263 71 506 8543. Help us spread this convenience to all the people in your circle who need it!

You should also check out

Buy ZESA tokens Meter number: Amount ($): WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: Buy Please dial our USSD code *405# on your phone to buy airtime because this page will not work.