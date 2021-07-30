Google to ban “Sugar Daddy” apps from the Play Store

In another case of something that I didn’t know was a thing, Sugar Daddy apps have been banned by Google from its Play Store. This new shift came by way of a Play Store policy update that deemed the apps as inappropriate content under the pretext of “compensating sexual relationships” according to a report by Android Police.

In an effort to know as much as is necessary about Sugar Daddy apps, I scoured the Play Store to look for examples of them. And I arrived at Spoil: Sugar Daddy Dating for Secret Arrangement which is an app that allows willing parties to meet up with wealthy individuals who are looking for a “good time”.

“Spoil is the secret arrangements dating app for sugar daddy and sugar mommy meet, chat, date and hang out, as well as sugar momma and younger men who are interested in cougar dating. It’s one of the most popular spoil me dating apps, here you can find other wealthy sugar daddies who are looking for a discreet arrangement, and you can also meet other attractive girls who are looking for generous men. Our mission is to help you find the mutual benefits relationship.” Spoil Daddy’s description on the Play Store

The app has about 50,000 downloads but there are others like Sugar Daddy Meet & Match that has nearly half a million downloads.

My take on this is that I feel this might be unnecessary because as long as the parties are consenting adults there really is no need for this. The same sort of thing could be done through dating apps like Tinder. The folks over at Android Police reached out to Google for a comment and this is the response they got:

“As a platform we are always excited to support our developer partners, but we also work hard to provide a safe experience for users. We have updated our inappropriate content policy to prohibit apps that facilitate sexual acts in exchange for compensation following feedback we received from NGOs, governments, and other user advocacy groups concerned with user safety. This aligns our policies with other Google policies and industry norms.”

It should be mentioned that Apple also has a similar stance on Apps like these which it put into effect earlier this year. However, where Apple users can only get their applications from its store, Android users aren’t so limited. There are a number of alternative platforms that will offer these apps for install or the companies behind them could simply make the APKs available for download.

That being said if you going to go this route it’s important to know that malware is an issue with some alternative Android app stores.

