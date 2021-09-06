Techzim

New NetOne data bundle prices – September 2021

NetOne line and sim card NetOne data bundles price prices

The country’s second-largest mobile network operator (MNO) NetOne has today (6 September 2021) increase the prices of data bundles. This shift follows up the data price increase NetOne announced in March this year and comes after Econet and Telecel’s increases a couple of months back.

Here are the NetOne data bundle prices as of 6 September 2021

NetOne Data Bundles

ItemOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
Hourly 1 024 MB80.00100.00
2 Hour 1 024 MB150.00180.00
Night Bundle (1GB)160.00200.00
Daily 30 MB33.0037.50
Daily 80 MB70.0090.00
Daily 200 MB150.00200.00
Daily 480 MB300.00375.00
Daily 960 MB420.00525.00
Daily 1200 MB480.00600.00
Weekly 30 MB33.0037.50
Weekly 60 MB60.0075.00
Weekly 160 MB155.00190.00
Weekly 350 MB330.00350.00
Weekly 700 MB550.00690.00
Weekly 5 GB2 000.002 500.00
Monthly 200 MB210.00250.00
Monthly 450 MB420.00525.00
Monthly 1.5 GB1 120.001 400.00
Monthly 3.5 GB2 000.002 500.00
Monthly 5 GB2 600.003 250.00
Monthly 8 GB3 200.004 000.00

NetOne WhatsApp Bundles

ItemOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
Daily 20 MB22.0025.00
Daily 50 MB40.0050.00
Weekly 70 MB70.0085.00
Weekly 150 MB140.00170.00
Monthly 300 MB200.00250.00
Monthly 750 MB450.00550.00

Social Media Bundles

All social media bundles Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are priced the same across all data allocations.

ItemNew Price (ZWL$)
Daily 20 MB19.00
Daily 50 MB47.00
Weekly 70 MB63.00
Weekly 150 MB126.00
Monthly 300 MB250.00
Monthly 750 MB550.00

One Fusion

Price (ZWL$)On-NetOff-NetInt’lData (MB)WhatsAppSMS
350.00 15–   180 90 
550.00 25 10 –   400 160 25 
1,100.00 80 60 1,000 360 30 

NetOne SMS bundles

ItemOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
Daily 8 SMS3.003.84
Daily 25 SMS10.0012.05
Daily 50 SMS20.0024.00
Weekly 90 SMS40.0036.00
Weekly 200 SMS85.0080.00
Weekly 500 SMS165.00200.00

One-Fi

PackageOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
10 GB2 000.002 500.00
25 GB3 500.004 250.00
50 GB5 000.006 250.00
80 GB6 500.008 000.00

One thought on “New NetOne data bundle prices – September 2021

  1. I think I’m just gonna dump the MNO now because seriously how can they increase their tarriffs when their network is so poor these days and also their One-Fi bundles do not last. I have no reason to keep using NetOne anymore

    Reply

