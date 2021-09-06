The country’s second-largest mobile network operator (MNO)NetOne has today (6 September 2021) increase the prices of data bundles. This shift follows up the data price increase NetOne announced in March this year and comes after Econet and Telecel’s increases a couple of months back.
Here are the NetOne data bundle prices as of 6 September 2021
NetOne Data Bundles
Item
Old Price (ZWL$)
New Price (ZWL$)
Hourly 1 024 MB
80.00
100.00
2 Hour 1 024 MB
150.00
180.00
Night Bundle (1GB)
160.00
200.00
Daily 30 MB
33.00
37.50
Daily 80 MB
70.00
90.00
Daily 200 MB
150.00
200.00
Daily 480 MB
300.00
375.00
Daily 960 MB
420.00
525.00
Daily 1200 MB
480.00
600.00
Weekly 30 MB
33.00
37.50
Weekly 60 MB
60.00
75.00
Weekly 160 MB
155.00
190.00
Weekly 350 MB
330.00
350.00
Weekly 700 MB
550.00
690.00
Weekly 5 GB
2 000.00
2 500.00
Monthly 200 MB
210.00
250.00
Monthly 450 MB
420.00
525.00
Monthly 1.5 GB
1 120.00
1 400.00
Monthly 3.5 GB
2 000.00
2 500.00
Monthly 5 GB
2 600.00
3 250.00
Monthly 8 GB
3 200.00
4 000.00
NetOne WhatsApp Bundles
Item
Old Price (ZWL$)
New Price (ZWL$)
Daily 20 MB
22.00
25.00
Daily 50 MB
40.00
50.00
Weekly 70 MB
70.00
85.00
Weekly 150 MB
140.00
170.00
Monthly 300 MB
200.00
250.00
Monthly 750 MB
450.00
550.00
Social Media Bundles
All social media bundles Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are priced the same across all data allocations.
One thought on “New NetOne data bundle prices – September 2021”
I think I’m just gonna dump the MNO now because seriously how can they increase their tarriffs when their network is so poor these days and also their One-Fi bundles do not last. I have no reason to keep using NetOne anymore