New NetOne data bundle prices – September 2021

The country’s second-largest mobile network operator (MNO) NetOne has today (6 September 2021) increase the prices of data bundles. This shift follows up the data price increase NetOne announced in March this year and comes after Econet and Telecel’s increases a couple of months back.

Here are the NetOne data bundle prices as of 6 September 2021

NetOne Data Bundles

Item Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Hourly 1 024 MB 80.00 100.00 2 Hour 1 024 MB 150.00 180.00 Night Bundle (1GB) 160.00 200.00 Daily 30 MB 33.00 37.50 Daily 80 MB 70.00 90.00 Daily 200 MB 150.00 200.00 Daily 480 MB 300.00 375.00 Daily 960 MB 420.00 525.00 Daily 1200 MB 480.00 600.00 Weekly 30 MB 33.00 37.50 Weekly 60 MB 60.00 75.00 Weekly 160 MB 155.00 190.00 Weekly 350 MB 330.00 350.00 Weekly 700 MB 550.00 690.00 Weekly 5 GB 2 000.00 2 500.00 Monthly 200 MB 210.00 250.00 Monthly 450 MB 420.00 525.00 Monthly 1.5 GB 1 120.00 1 400.00 Monthly 3.5 GB 2 000.00 2 500.00 Monthly 5 GB 2 600.00 3 250.00 Monthly 8 GB 3 200.00 4 000.00

NetOne WhatsApp Bundles

Item Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Daily 20 MB 22.00 25.00 Daily 50 MB 40.00 50.00 Weekly 70 MB 70.00 85.00 Weekly 150 MB 140.00 170.00 Monthly 300 MB 200.00 250.00 Monthly 750 MB 450.00 550.00

Social Media Bundles

All social media bundles Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are priced the same across all data allocations.

Item New Price (ZWL$) Daily 20 MB 19.00 Daily 50 MB 47.00 Weekly 70 MB 63.00 Weekly 150 MB 126.00 Monthly 300 MB 250.00 Monthly 750 MB 550.00

One Fusion

Price (ZWL$) On-Net Off-Net Int’l Data (MB) WhatsApp SMS 350.00 15 5 – 180 90 5 550.00 25 10 – 400 160 25 1,100.00 80 60 5 1,000 360 30

NetOne SMS bundles

Item Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Daily 8 SMS 3.00 3.84 Daily 25 SMS 10.00 12.05 Daily 50 SMS 20.00 24.00 Weekly 90 SMS 40.00 36.00 Weekly 200 SMS 85.00 80.00 Weekly 500 SMS 165.00 200.00

One-Fi

Package Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 10 GB 2 000.00 2 500.00 25 GB 3 500.00 4 250.00 50 GB 5 000.00 6 250.00 80 GB 6 500.00 8 000.00

