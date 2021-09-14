This local e-learning startup is aiming to replace brick & mortar schools

Last week we reported on EduXpert, a local e-learning startup that offers lessons for pre-primary all the way to trade schools and tertiary education. The platform does this by giving anyone with the skills and qualifications an avenue to monetise their knowledge and experience.

On the students’ side of things, they get to pick and rate the teachers on the platform. This means that tutors who have more effective teaching styles (for a given course) will rise to the top. In turn, forcing every other teacher and tutor to improve their own teaching and communication skills.

I recently had the opportunity to speak with Panashe Mashungupa from EduXpert to know more about the e-learning site’s current and future plans.

You can listen to or download the podcast with the link below. Alternatively, you get a copy by sending the message “hi” to 0717 684 274 on WhatsApp

EduXpert also launched a mobile application on the Google Play Store and you can check it out with the link here.

