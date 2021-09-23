ZOL follows TelOne & will increase package prices next month

Yesterday state-owned telecoms company TelOne announced that it would be increasing package prices at the end of the month. This move has stirred local competitor ZOL to do the same. However, if you remember ZOL increased their package prices marginally last month but this one seems to be closely aligned with the hike that TelOne put out.

Dear Valued Customer,

This email serves to notify you of a price adjustment on all our products and services effective 1 October 2021. This price adjustment is consistent with ZOL Zimbabwe’s continued efforts to offer reliable service.

For more information on the price adjustment visit our website at www.zol.co.zw

Please be advised that all Unlimited Fibronike and Wibroniks subscriptions will be billed at the new price from 1 October 2021 and any prepayments must be made against an invoice for the prepayment period.

Thank you for your business and continued support.

Regards, TeamZOL ZOL

So was ZOL waiting for TelOne to make a move and then substantially increase prices? Who knows, whatever the case, here are the new ZOL internet package prices that will take effect on the 1st of October 2021:

New ZOL internet package prices

Package Name Data USD ZWL$ Home Zoom 2 2GB (Pay As You Go) 4 347 Zoom 5 5GB (Pay As You Go) 7 593 Zoom 10 10GB (Pay As You Go) 10 840 Zoom 25 25GB (Pay As You Go) 18 1,542 Fibroniks Zoom 10GB (Pay As You Go) 15 1,299 Fibroniks Lite 40GB (Pay As You Go) 40 3,440 Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl 40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl) 48 4,151 Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB (Pay As You Go) 54 4,626 Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl 50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl) 65 5,575 Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB (Pay As You Go) 122 10,556 Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl 100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl) 144 12,454 Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB (Pay As You Go) 137 11,861 Fibroniks Family Entertainment Unlimited 205 17,673 Fibroniks Modern Family Unlimited 273 23,603 Fibroniks Power Pack Unlimited 399 34,396 Fibroniks Turbo Pack Unlimited 466 40,208 Wibroniks Unlimited Unlimited 164 14,150 VSAT Bronze 20GB (Pay As You Go) 199 17,205 VSAT Silver 30GB (Pay As You Go) 248 21,398 VSAT Gold 40GB (Pay As You Go) 397 34,278 Office VSAT Business Plus 50GB (Pay As You Go) 606 52,306 VSAT Platinum Unlimited 1,051 90,735 Fibroniks Micro Office Unlimited 241 20,756 Fibroniks Small Office Unlimited 378 32,617 Fibroniks Office Unlimited 680 58,711 Fibroniks Large Office Unlimited 996 85,991

*NB: All other services not advertised will be increased as well.

Top-ups

Data Validity USD ZWL$ WiBroniks 2GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 4 347 3GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 7 593 5GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 19 1,650 10GB 15 days + 15 days rollover 26 2,254 15GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 33 2,847 20GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 37 3,202 25GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 45 3,914 30GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 55 4,750 60GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 82 7,116 100GB 30 days + 30 days rollover 110 9,489