ZOL follows TelOne & will increase package prices next month

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
ZOL Internet Package Prices

Yesterday state-owned telecoms company TelOne announced that it would be increasing package prices at the end of the month. This move has stirred local competitor ZOL to do the same. However, if you remember ZOL increased their package prices marginally last month but this one seems to be closely aligned with the hike that TelOne put out.

Dear Valued Customer,
This email serves to notify you of a price adjustment on all our products and services effective 1 October 2021. This price adjustment is consistent with ZOL Zimbabwe’s continued efforts to offer reliable service.


For more information on the price adjustment visit our website at www.zol.co.zw


Please be advised that all Unlimited Fibronike and Wibroniks subscriptions will be billed at the new price from 1 October 2021 and any prepayments must be made against an invoice for the prepayment period.


Thank you for your business and continued support.
Regards, TeamZOL

ZOL

So was ZOL waiting for TelOne to make a move and then substantially increase prices? Who knows, whatever the case, here are the new ZOL internet package prices that will take effect on the 1st of October 2021:

New ZOL internet package prices

Package NameDataUSDZWL$
Home
Zoom 22GB (Pay As You Go)4347
Zoom 55GB (Pay As You Go)7593
Zoom 1010GB (Pay As You Go)10840
Zoom 2525GB (Pay As You Go)181,542
Fibroniks Zoom10GB (Pay As You Go)151,299
Fibroniks Lite40GB (Pay As You Go)403,440
Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)484,151
Fibroniks Basic Essentials50GB (Pay As You Go)544,626
Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)655,575
Fibroniks Family Essentials100GB (Pay As You Go)12210,556
Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)14412,454
Fibroniks Come Alive150GB (Pay As You Go)13711,861
Fibroniks Family EntertainmentUnlimited20517,673
Fibroniks Modern FamilyUnlimited27323,603
Fibroniks Power PackUnlimited39934,396
Fibroniks Turbo PackUnlimited46640,208
Wibroniks UnlimitedUnlimited16414,150
VSAT Bronze20GB (Pay As You Go)19917,205
VSAT Silver30GB (Pay As You Go)24821,398
VSAT Gold40GB (Pay As You Go)39734,278
Office
VSAT Business Plus50GB (Pay As You Go)60652,306
VSAT PlatinumUnlimited1,05190,735
Fibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited24120,756
Fibroniks Small OfficeUnlimited37832,617
Fibroniks OfficeUnlimited68058,711
Fibroniks Large OfficeUnlimited99685,991

*NB: All other services not advertised will be increased as well.

Top-ups

DataValidityUSDZWL$
WiBroniks
2GB15 days + 15 days rollover4347
3GB15 days + 15 days rollover7593
5GB15 days + 15 days rollover191,650
10GB15 days + 15 days rollover262,254
15GB30 days + 30 days rollover332,847
20GB30 days + 30 days rollover373,202
25GB30 days + 30 days rollover453,914
30GB30 days + 30 days rollover554,750
60GB30 days + 30 days rollover827,116
100GB30 days + 30 days rollover1109,489

2 thoughts on “ZOL follows TelOne & will increase package prices next month

  2. This is all due to the fake exchange rate maintained by Mthuli. Now prices are increasing in USD just to match the parallel market rate

    Reply

