ZOL follows TelOne & will increase package prices next month

Yesterday state-owned telecoms company TelOne announced that it would be increasing package prices at the end of the month. This move has stirred local competitor ZOL to do the same. However, if you remember ZOL increased their package prices marginally last month but this one seems to be closely aligned with the hike that TelOne put out.
Dear Valued Customer,
This email serves to notify you of a price adjustment on all our products and services effective 1 October 2021. This price adjustment is consistent with ZOL Zimbabwe’s continued efforts to offer reliable service.
For more information on the price adjustment visit our website at www.zol.co.zw
Please be advised that all Unlimited Fibronike and Wibroniks subscriptions will be billed at the new price from 1 October 2021 and any prepayments must be made against an invoice for the prepayment period.
ZOL
Thank you for your business and continued support.
Regards, TeamZOL
So was ZOL waiting for TelOne to make a move and then substantially increase prices? Who knows, whatever the case, here are the new ZOL internet package prices that will take effect on the 1st of October 2021:
New ZOL internet package prices
|Package Name
|Data
|USD
|ZWL$
|Home
|Zoom 2
|2GB (Pay As You Go)
|4
|347
|Zoom 5
|5GB (Pay As You Go)
|7
|593
|Zoom 10
|10GB (Pay As You Go)
|10
|840
|Zoom 25
|25GB (Pay As You Go)
|18
|1,542
|Fibroniks Zoom
|10GB (Pay As You Go)
|15
|1,299
|Fibroniks Lite
|40GB (Pay As You Go)
|40
|3,440
|Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl
|40GB (Pay As You Go) + 40GB (Night Owl)
|48
|4,151
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials
|50GB (Pay As You Go)
|54
|4,626
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl
|50GB (Pay As You Go) + 50GB (Night Owl)
|65
|5,575
|Fibroniks Family Essentials
|100GB (Pay As You Go)
|122
|10,556
|Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl
|100GB (Pay As You Go) + 100GB (Night Owl)
|144
|12,454
|Fibroniks Come Alive
|150GB (Pay As You Go)
|137
|11,861
|Fibroniks Family Entertainment
|Unlimited
|205
|17,673
|Fibroniks Modern Family
|Unlimited
|273
|23,603
|Fibroniks Power Pack
|Unlimited
|399
|34,396
|Fibroniks Turbo Pack
|Unlimited
|466
|40,208
|Wibroniks Unlimited
|Unlimited
|164
|14,150
|VSAT Bronze
|20GB (Pay As You Go)
|199
|17,205
|VSAT Silver
|30GB (Pay As You Go)
|248
|21,398
|VSAT Gold
|40GB (Pay As You Go)
|397
|34,278
|Office
|VSAT Business Plus
|50GB (Pay As You Go)
|606
|52,306
|VSAT Platinum
|Unlimited
|1,051
|90,735
|Fibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|241
|20,756
|Fibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|378
|32,617
|Fibroniks Office
|Unlimited
|680
|58,711
|Fibroniks Large Office
|Unlimited
|996
|85,991
*NB: All other services not advertised will be increased as well.
Top-ups
|Data
|Validity
|USD
|ZWL$
|WiBroniks
|2GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|4
|347
|3GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|7
|593
|5GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|19
|1,650
|10GB
|15 days + 15 days rollover
|26
|2,254
|15GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|33
|2,847
|20GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|37
|3,202
|25GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|45
|3,914
|30GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|55
|4,750
|60GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|82
|7,116
|100GB
|30 days + 30 days rollover
|110
|9,489
2 thoughts on “ZOL follows TelOne & will increase package prices next month”
😔😔😔😔
This is all due to the fake exchange rate maintained by Mthuli. Now prices are increasing in USD just to match the parallel market rate