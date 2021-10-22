Here are the speakers for Zim’s first drone conference

Zimbabwe Drone Conference announces a power-packed list of local and international speakers who will be presenting at the in-person conference this November.

Speakers include Dr Patrick Meier – Co-Founder of WEROBOTICS, global experts in Drone Technology for Social and Humanitarian Action; Kim James – Director of Drone Guards, Africa’s leading Drones in Security Service provider and our own local expert, Tawanda Chihambakwe – The African Drone Professional and Director of Precision Aerial and Zimbabwe Flying Labs. This first-ever Zimbabwe Drone conference looks set to be quite exciting.

You can register for the conference with the link here.

