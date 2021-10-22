Techzim

Here are the speakers for Zim’s first drone conference

Drone conference Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Drone Conference announces a power-packed list of local and international speakers who will be presenting at the in-person conference this November.

Speakers include Dr Patrick Meier – Co-Founder of WEROBOTICS, global experts in Drone Technology for Social and Humanitarian Action; Kim James – Director of Drone Guards, Africa’s leading Drones in Security Service provider and our own local expert, Tawanda Chihambakwe – The African Drone Professional and Director of Precision Aerial and Zimbabwe Flying Labs. This first-ever Zimbabwe Drone conference looks set to be quite exciting.

You can register for the conference with the link here.

We spoke to Tawanda Chihambakwe the Founder of Precision Aerial about what plans the drone startup has for the future and the challenges startups and entrepreneurs face in Zimbabwe.

