Zimbabwe Drone Conference announces a power-packed list of local and international speakers who will be presenting at the in-person conference this November.
Speakers include Dr Patrick Meier – Co-Founder of WEROBOTICS, global experts in Drone Technology for Social and Humanitarian Action; Kim James – Director of Drone Guards, Africa’s leading Drones in Security Service provider and our own local expert, Tawanda Chihambakwe – The African Drone Professional and Director of Precision Aerial and Zimbabwe Flying Labs. This first-ever Zimbabwe Drone conference looks set to be quite exciting.
You can register for the conference with the link here.
Also check out
We spoke to Tawanda Chihambakwe the Founder of Precision Aerial about what plans the drone startup has for the future and the challenges startups and entrepreneurs face in Zimbabwe.
- Local startup pitches drone use to ZESA and Rwanda Energy
- ZESA serious about drones; parastatal tours another local startup
- What I learned from the African Drone Professional, Tawanda Chihambakwe
- Zim Flying Labs is bringing drones into the classroom to enhance STEM education
3 thoughts on “Here are the speakers for Zim’s first drone conference”
Drones is the way to go
Way to go where?? What use do we have of drones in Zimbabwe ??? The whole system is in shambrocks and you are talking as tho drones will better uplift the people of this nations.. They are just toys 😁😁😁 fit for childrens kkkkk
I almost missed the satire there kkkkk