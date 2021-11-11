Global Entrepreneurship Network launches Harare chapter

The Global Entrepreneurship Network today announced that it is launching a new Startup Huddle Chapter in Harare to support the growth of the local startup community while crowdsourcing advice and support for its entrepreneurs.

Harare joins an international network of more than 60 Startup Huddle chapters and hosted its first event today the 11th November 2021, during Global Entrepreneurship Week, where 40,000 activities took place in 200 countries to support, inspire and empower entrepreneurs.

In addition to providing direct support to entrepreneurs, the Startup Huddle program addresses a critical element of success for all entrepreneur ecosystems connectivity. According to Global Entrepreneurship Network research, startup communities with higher levels of local connectedness translate to an increased number of startups and that founders with high levels of connectivity grow their revenue twice as fast as those with lower levels.

“Startup Huddle will help build the local ecosystem and provide a safe space for entrepreneurs to tackle their challenges and grow. This will bring people together and provide invaluable learning opportunities to entrepreneurs in Harare.” Simba Mswaka, Startup Huddle Harare Organizer .

At each Startup Huddle event, local founders give six-minute presentations outlining challenges facing their companies. Each presentation is followed by a 20-minute conversation with an audience of peers, mentors, educators and advisers who provide constructive criticism focused on finding solutions and increasing founder know-how. With new founders cycling through each gathering, and previous presenters joining the audience to give back, the community continues to expand while connections deepen.

