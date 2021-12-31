What’s going on at Telecel? Customers say voice & data services have been down for days

Zimbabwe’s smallest mobile network operator (MNO) Telecel has been on the fritz over the last few days. Telecel customers have been reporting that voice and data services have been on and off or down completely, and some have been unable to reach the company’s customer services lines.

Yesterday Telecel released a message to its customers on social media that read as follows:

“Telecel would like to sincerely apologise for the disruption of service our customers are currently experiencing. Our engineers are working flat out to rectify the problem as soon as possible” Telecel on Twitter

The lack of a timeline for the restoration of service is what has the Telecel customers we have spoken to are most concerned about.

We reached out to Telecel to get information about the service disruption but we haven’t heard back yet.

Update: Telecel’s repsonse

Good day. Please note we are currently experiencing challenges due to recent upgrades which we are working on. Our very sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. — Telecel Zimbabwe (@Telecel_Zim) December 31, 2021

