Zimbabwe’s smallest mobile network operator (MNO) Telecel has been on the fritz over the last few days. Telecel customers have been reporting that voice and data services have been on and off or down completely, and some have been unable to reach the company’s customer services lines.
Yesterday Telecel released a message to its customers on social media that read as follows:
“Telecel would like to sincerely apologise for the disruption of service our customers are currently experiencing. Our engineers are working flat out to rectify the problem as soon as possible”Telecel on Twitter
The lack of a timeline for the restoration of service is what has the Telecel customers we have spoken to are most concerned about.
We reached out to Telecel to get information about the service disruption but we haven’t heard back yet.
Update: Telecel’s repsonse
Good day. Please note we are currently experiencing challenges due to recent upgrades which we are working on. Our very sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.— Telecel Zimbabwe (@Telecel_Zim) December 31, 2021
3 thoughts on “What’s going on at Telecel? Customers say voice & data services have been down for days”
But who has ever given a timeline on restoration of services before?
No one but the phrase “Working tirelessly” to other MNOs means tirelessly working but at Telecel mahwambi murambi
Once saw an Article here when it was stated that Telecel ine 1 mota & 1 engineer for the whole of Manicaland soo in other words
Whatever that is happening at Telecel its soo soo bad
Wish it would try involve some local youths especially on Network issues since they are short staffed and give them some other benefits cz hmu zvakaoma in Mutare magetsi akaenda akadzoka we spent about 1 week or soo ichibata 2G network wozoona kaMota kakukwidza paBooster after tatove mu 3g and the cycle continues bla bla
The end is endless but mahwani
I personally rely on Telecel for data usage. The works that I do need more of internet connection fulltime. Speaking now, the network is still at 2G and I cannot even download anything on WhatsApp.
Please, if this can be resolved as sooner as possible, may the responsible team do it for the good of every Telecel network user.
#staysafe
#tellsomeone