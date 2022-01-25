BancABC is going to be down for an entire weekend

BancABC announced on Twitter that it is going to be doing some work on its system from the 4th to the 6th of February 2022. The outage is going to see all banking services down during the duration of the maintenance exercise.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

SCHEDULED SYSTEM MAINTENANCE

To our Valued Customers,

Kindly note that we will be carrying out a scheduled system maintenance on Friday, 4 February 2022 from 7PM until Sunday, 6 February 2022 at -1.2AM. During this implementation window, all banking services will be unavailable. Customers are requested to make prior alternative arrangements ahead of this period.

Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. BancABC on Twitter

If you are a BancABC customer it would be prudent to make alternative arrangements for the weekend of the 4th of February 2022.

