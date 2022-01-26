Fastjet flight forced to return to Hre after Byo airport had no ZESA?

This is the most “Zimbabwe” thing I have heard in some time, according to a report by New Zimbabwe, Fastjet Flight FN 8441 was unable to land at Joshua Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo due to the facility not having ZESA. Apparently, there was no backup generator for the aircraft to make a safe landing at the Airport and subsequently had to turn back to Harare.

While digging on the interwebs I found that this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. According to a report by ZimLive in December 2021, two aircraft were unable to land at Joshua Nkomo International Airport because airport guidance systems failed.

I can confirm that we had a situation of planes failing to land. The navigation equipment that aids aeroplanes to land developed faults due to thunderstorms. The equipment was fixed on Monday and flights are back on schedule Passmore Dewa, Joshua Nkomo International Airport Manager via ZimLive

The two aircraft that were most affected by this incident were Fastjet (again) and Air Zimbabwe. It looks like there is some serious work to be done at Joshua Nkomo International Airport because events like these are downright embarrassing for the nation.

