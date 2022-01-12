NetOne’s 5GB ZWL$1,000 University bundle is a bargain for students

State-owned mobile network operator NetOne was on a launching spree towards the end of last year. The company entered the domestic remittance game with OneRemit and launched a gaming platform. To cap off the year NetOne announced the launch of a University only 5GB bundle that goes for ZWL$1,000.

Here’s another exciting innovation for our learners from NetOne.



Introducing “Dzidzo E-Learning Platform”



📱 Buy a discounted bundle of 5Gig for ZWL1000



📍Register your NetOne number with your University today and start enjoying zero rated access. #Dzidzo #Another1st pic.twitter.com/1FrASXSKDM — NetOne Cellular (@NetOneCellular) December 17, 2021

Cheaper than a regular monthly bundle by far

This is a really enticing deal for students because it’s cheaper than the 5GB monthly bundle which goes for ZWL$4,400. The only catch is that bundle is limited to 7 days whereas the equivalent bundle lasts 30 days. Even if the price is spread over the month students will get 20GB at ZWL$400 cheaper than going for the 5GB monthly bundle option.

As far as access goes, NetOne’s 5GB University bundle is being offered only to Midlands State University (MSU) students. All they need to do is to reach out to your University admin (or click the link here), register your NetOne number and you are all set.

Good News for @MidlandsState University students, you can now enjoy the Dzidzo Bundle. Simply click on the link below, Register and enjoy 5GB of data for only ZWL$1000, valid for 7 days.https://t.co/mR1hWu9Iwu

Note that this only applies to MSU students. — NetOne Cellular (@NetOneCellular) December 21, 2021

We reached out to NetOne customer support on Twitter to hear what the restrictions of this bundle were. And we were told that there are no limitations to the bundle, it works much the same way as a normal data bundle.

So, if there are any MSU students out there and you have tested this bundle out, we would really be interested to hear about your experience.

