ZRP lashes out at a parody Twitter account

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a statement lashing out at a lookalike Twitter account that goes by the handle @PoliceZimb.

ZRP’s statement reads as follows:

ZRP PRESS STATEMENT 26 JANUARY 2022

FAKE TWITTER ACCOUNT IN THE NAME OF ZRP

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) dismisses a twitter handle dubbed “Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimb)” which purportedly joined the social media platform in January 2022.

This handle has nothing to do with Zimbabwe Republic Police at all. Any political statements, campaigns and criminal acts perpetrated by anyone through this fake and ghost twitter handle will be investigated and action taken without fear or favour.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will also engage appropriate levels to ensure that this ghost twitter account is effectively dealt with.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer (Press, Public and Int. Relations) to the Commissioner General of Police Police General Headquarters ZRP on Twitter

The @PoliceZimb account is a parody account, much like the spoof Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution (ZETDC) account that was popular a few years ago. Now, as much as it might be interpreted as a “joke” account, the ZRP’s concerns are valid because the false account might cause confusion in the event of official announcements because unlike the fake ZETDC account there is no mention in the description that the account is a parody.

However, the current description is something that the Zimbabwe Republic Police would never publish so anyone who has their wits about them can easily tell that this is a parody account.

So… For the record the official Zimbabwe Republic Police Twitter Account Handle is @PoliceZimbabwe

