ZRP Asks Public To Stop Posting Pictures From Accident/Murder Scenes On Social Media

Zimbabwe’s police force has come out and asked members of the public to refrain from posting sensitive content on social media.
RECORDING AND POSTING OF OFFENSIVE AND SENSITIVE MATERIAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS
The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with some members of the public who record video footage or photograph scenes of road traffic accidents, scenes of murder or other heinous crimes and later post the footage on social media platforms.
Images of dead bodies, wreckages and other sensitive scenes are then peddled on social media without regard to the negative effects. Some of the recordings are alarming and may cause despondency while others are not suitable for people of a nervous disposition.
We are making a passionate plea to the public to refrain from recording scenes of fatal road traffic accidents, dead bodies, suicide, drowning and other gory scenes. Let us be considerate, imagine receiving the passing on of a dear beloved on social media. Think about it.[CHISHAKA BLESSMORE] Chief Superintendent
Staff Officer (Press, Public and International Relations) to the Commissioner-General of Police
Police General Headquarters
