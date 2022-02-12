Bye-bye ZESA, partial to fully off-grid solar prices in Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has a large role to play in the economy because without electricity a number of things that we use can’t function especially in the digital age. Over the last couple of decades, ZESA has fallen short of the power demand, so much so that Zimbabweans have adopted alternative energy solutions in order to do business as well as enjoy life at home. One of these solutions is solar which for some is almost a necessity, what with the faults due to aged equipment, vandalism and the aforementioned shortfall in power supply. So we took a field trip to solar distributors in Harare to see what it actually costs to go partially or fully off-grid.

But before we get into what it costs… What is a solar system anyway?

Basic anatomy of a solar system

I know that I am preaching to the choir here because many of you might already have a solar system at home. However, for those of us who knew what it was but not the components involved, here is what makes up a general installation.

Solar panel – responsible for harnessing the solar energy and converting it to electrical energy.

Charge controller – is a device that controls the rate at which the electric current is added or take from the batteries to protect them from overload, overcharging, and may protect against overvoltage.

Battery – stores the electrical energy that is harnessed by the solar panels to be used by your appliances and devices.

Inverter – a solar (photovoltaic) inverter is a device that converts variable direct current (VDC) output of a photovoltaic solar panel into a utility frequency alternating current (AC) is used by your appliances and devices and can also be fed into commercial electrical grid or used by a local, off-grid electrical network.

To join all of these things together one would need cables to carry the current, ways to fix the solar in place and protect them from thieves as well as bolts, clips, clamps, circuit breakers and other bits and bobs.

How much energy does the average home use?

The average 3 bedroom home consumes about 7.5kVa to run all its electrical bits. This figure is excluding power-heavy appliances like electric geysers and a stove. So, as I am sure you may have noticed from that neighbour of yours who has a modest solar installation that they might also have a solar geyser. And if you have ventured into their home you would also see a gas stove which they use instead of an electric one.

Homes like these might only need a 5kVa system so they do all they can to make sure that those power-hungry appliances are replaced with ones that don’t draw from their precious solar reserves.

How much does a partial or fully off-grid solar system cost in Zimbabwe?

On our little field trip, we visited One Stop Solar, Nations Hardware, Samansco, and Mwenje Solar. We asked them about the popular 5KVA system as well as the 10kVa package and what we got is a general shopping list you’ll need to get a solar system within those ratings.

These packages might not necessarily apply to you because everyone’s home has different appliances and varying loads. In fact, the technicians and attendants will ask you to give as much detail about your particular situation and your budget. For the purposes of just finding out the prices for a general recommendation, we asked about what would be sufficient for a 5KVA and 10KVA installation. If you want to find out the power consumption of your appliances you can check the user manual or the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority’s (ZERA) energy consumption calculator (link here)

Now, in situations like these, Zimbos tend to use the price of a Honda Fit as a unit of measurement and with the prices below yes that might apply. However, the stores will tailor an installation that fits your budget as well as your particular use case… They can scale the products on offer to whatever you are prepared to pay at that point in time. And from what we are told they can also help you with warranties on top of scaling your installation.

So to reiterate these prices aren’t universal but are what you’ll get if you ask for a general 5KVA or 10KVA installation costs.

5KVA solar kits

Phocos Victron Phocos 5kva Inverter W/MPPT @ US$1,050.00 (1) – US$1,050.00

Pylontech Battery Cable Kit @ US$30.00 (1) – US$30.00

Pylontech Lit Battery 3.5w 48v @ US$1,450.00 (1) -US$1,450.00

Canadian Solar Panel 340W @ US$145.00 (6) – US$ 870.00

Solar Rail 6.2m KIT @ US$165.00 (1) – US$165.00

Sub Total – US$3,011.93

VAT – US$553.07

Total US$3,565.00 Pylontech Battery Cable Kit @ US$30.00 (1) – US$30.00

Pylontech Li Battery 3.5w 48v @ US$1,450.00 (2) – US$ $2,900.00

Canadian Solar Panel 340W @ US$145.00 (8) – US$1,160.00

Solar Rail 6.2m KIT @ US$165.00 (2) – US$330.00

VICTRON MULTIPLUS 5KVA INVERTER @ US$1875.00 (1) – US$1875.00

Victron MPPT250/100-MC4 SS @ US$899.00 (1) – US$899.00

Victron Venus GX Controller @ US$290.00 (1) – US$290.00

VICTRON GX TOUCH @ US$230.00 (1) – US$230.00

Victron GX Touch 50 Bracket @ US$20.00 – US$20.00

Sub Total – US$6,451.42

VAT – US$1,282.28

Total – US$7,734.00

Contact details:

0773441788

email – info@nations.co.zw

10KVA solar kit prices

Phocos Victron Phocos 5kva Inverter W/MPPT @ US$1,050.00 (2) – US$2,100.00

Pylontech Battery Cable Kit @ US$30.00 (1) – US$30.00

Pylontech Lit Battery 3.5w 48v @ US$1,450.00 (3) -US$4,350.00

Canadian Solar Panel 340W @ US$145.00 (12) – US$1,740.00

Solar Rail 6.2m KIT @ US$165.00 (2) – US$330.00

Sub Total – US$7,267.04

VAT – US$1,285.96

Total US$8,550.00 Pylontech Battery Cable Kit @ US$30.00 (1) – US$30.00

Pylontech Lit Battery 3.5w 48v @ US$1,450.00 (3) – US$ $4,350.00

Canadian Solar Panel 340W @ US$145.00 (12) – US$1,740.00

Solar Rail 6.2m KIT @ US$165.00 (2) – US$330.00

VICTRON MULTIPLUS 5KVA INVERTER @ US$1875.00 (1) – US$1875.00

Victron MPPT250/100-MC4 SS @ US$899.00 (1) – US$899.00

Victron Venus GX Controller @ US$290.00 (1) – US$290.00

VICTRON GX TOUCH @ US$230.00 (1) – US$230.00

Victron GX Touch 50 Bracket @ US$20.00 (1) – US$20.00

Sub Total – US$10,032.69

VAT – US$1,656.31

Total – US$11,689.00

5KVA 10KVA 5KVA 48V SineWave inverter @ US$650.00 (1) – US$650.00

100AH 48V Huawei/Narada/Leooch Lithium Batteries @ US$1,350.00 (1) – US$1,350.00

415W 24V Jinko/ Solarcom/Canadian/ Trina Solar Panels @ US$180.00 (4) – US$720.00

Installation Kit & anti-theft @ US$200 – US$240.00 (1) – US$240.00

Earth and Surge Protector Kit @ US$95.00 (1) – US$95.00

Solar Flex Cable @ US$95.00 (1) – US$95.00

Installation fee (HRE) @ US$90.00 (1) – US$90.00



Total – US$3,440.00 10KVA 48V SineWave inverter @ US$2,400.00 (1) – US$2,400.00

100AH 48V Huawei/Narada/Leooch Lithium Batteries @ US$1,350.00 (4) – US$5,400.00

415W 24V Jinko/Solarcom/Canadian/ Trina Solar Panels @ US$180.00 (18) – US$3,240.00

Installation Kit & anti-theft @ US$200 – US$240.00 (1) – US$240.00

Installation Kit changeover, hub, breakers, DB, Powermatic @ US$650.00 (1) – US$650.00

Earth and Surge Protector Kit @ US$95.00 (1) – US$95.00

Solar Flex Cable @ US$200.00 (1) – US$200.00

Connection Hub @ US$450.00 (1) – US$450.00

Installation fee (HRE) @ US$90.00 (1) – US$90.00



Total – US$13,290.69

Contact details

(+263) 078 050 0500, 078 030 030

Victron 5KVA Victron 10KVA Multiplus 48 V 5KVA @ US$1,972.00 (1) – US$1,972.00

SmartSolar MPPT 150/100A @ US$809.48 (1) – US$809.48

Color Control GX @ US$704.52 (1) – US$704.52

Enclosure for Color Control GX @ US$54.97 (1) – US$54.97

Longi 360W Mono Solar Panels @ US152.03 (12) – US$1,824.42

Solar Rack @ US$34.58 (4) – US$138.32

Anti theft powersnap clip @ US$1.74 – (48) US$83.61

Direct Cable 1.8M @ US$18.26 (1) – US$18.26

CCGX WiFI Dongle Long Range @ US$66.90 (1) – US$66.90

Citel AC Surge Protector @ US$61.56 (1) – US$61.56

Citel PV Surge Protector @ US$134.93 (1) – US$134.93

BYD 48V 5kWh Battery @ US$1,456.00 (2) – US$2,913.00

BYD Battery-Box @ US$170.27 (1) – US$170.27

Balance of System @ US$1,500.00 (1) – US$1,500.00





Sub Total – US$10,489.11

VAT – US1,520.00

Total – US$12,010.03 VE Quattreo 48V @ US$3,226.26 (1) – US$3,226.26

SmartSolar MPPT 250/100A @ US$909.89 (2) – US$1,819.77

Color Control GX @ US$704.52 (1) – US$704.52

Enclosure for Color Control GX @ US$54.97 (1) – US$54.97

Longi 360W Mono Solar Panels @ US152.03 (24) – US$3,648.83

Solar Rack @ US$34.58 (8) – US$276.65

Anti theft powersnap clip @ US$1.74 – (96) US$167.22

Direct Cable 1.8M @ US$18.26 (1) – US$36.21

CCGX WiFI Dongle Long Range @ US$66.90 (1) – US$66.90

Citel AC Surge Protector @ US$61.56 (1) – US$61.56

Citel PV Surge Protector @ US$134.93 (2) – US$269.86

BYD 48V 5kWh Battery @ US$1,456.00 (4) – US$5,826.40

BYD Battery-Box @ US$170.27 (1) – US$170.27

Balance of System @ US$1,500.00 (2) – US$3,000.00



Sub Total – US$19,365

VAT – US2,808.03

Total – US$22,173.75

Contact Details

5KVA 10KVA Rebel 5KVA Hybrid Inverter @ US$750.00 (1) – US$750.00

Pylontech Li Battery @ US$1,450.00 (2) – US$ 2,900.00

455W Trina Solar Panels @ US$205.00 (6) US$1,230.00

Solar rail @ US$25.00 (4) – US$100.00

Premium End Clamp @ US$1.00 – US$4.00

Inter Camp @ US$1.00 (10) – US$10.00

Roof Hooks @ US$10.00 (12) – US$120.00

30A Surge Protector @ US$70.00 (1) – US$70.00

SPD 500V Surge Protector @ US$40.00 (1) – US$40.00

32A Surge Protect MCB @ US$5.00 (1) – US$5.00

16A Surge Protect MCB @ US$5.00 (1) – US$5.00

Fuse Holder and 20A Fuse @ US$20.00 (1) – US$20.00

125A DC Breaker Box – @ US$120.00 (1) – US$120.00

6mm PV Cable @ US$1.22 (40) – US$48.80

4mm 3 core flex @ US$3.20 (90) – US$288.00

Changeover Switch @ US$47.00 (2) – US$94.00

Installation Material @ US$650.00 (1) – US$650.00

Labour (HRE) @ US$500.00 (1) – US$500.00



Total – US$6,950.00 Quattro 48V – 10KVA Inverter Charger @ US$4,500.00 (1) – US$4,500.00

Pylontech Li Battery 3.5KwHr @ US$1,494.00 (4) – US$5,976.00

345W Trina Solar Panels @ US$170.00 (16) US$2,720.00

Solar rail @ US$120.00 (5) – US$600.00

Automatic Voltage Switcher @ US$120.00 (1) – US$120.00

SPD 500V Surge Protector @ US$50.00 (1) – US$50.00

SmartSolar MPPT 250/100A @ US$995.00 (1) – US$995.00

Pylontech Battery Pack of 4 @ US$535.00 (1) – US$535.00

Cable kit @ US$45.00 (1) – US$45.00

Venus GX Intuitive Control Unit @ US$420.00 (1) – US$420.00

Cerbo GX Touch Display (Optional) @ US$400.00 (1) – US$400.00

RJ45 Ethernet Cable 1.8M @ US$25.00 (1) – US$25.00

V.E Direct 1.8M Cable @ US$25.00 (1) – US$25.00

Victron CanBus Type A Cable for batteries @ US$30.00 (1) – US$30.00

6mm PV Cable @ US$1.50 (100) – US$150.00

4mm 3 core flex @ US$3.30 (40) – US$132.00

125A Rebel Energy Breaker – @ US$120.00 (3) – US$360.00

32A Surge Protector MCB @ US$10.00 (6) – US$60.00

Installation Material @ US$950.00 (1) – US$950.00

Labour (HRE) @ US$1,200.00 (1) – US$1,200.00



Total – US$19,483.00

Contact Details

Mix and matching products from different stores

For those who want a better deal, you can mix and match compatible products from varying stores if you think that’s what will get the best value. However, you’ll also have to be mindful of how that affects the warranty of each individual product. It also means that you’ll need to get an installer who is universally accepted by all the stores and distributors.

However, it’ll be, I think, a headache to go to several stores when something fails be it because of a defective product or a dodgy installation. This is why most stores give you a complete installation kit and recommend an installer they trust because if something is to go wrong, it will be easier to get to the route cause.

Apart from mixing and matching, the setups are also modular so if the goal is a 10KVA system but the budget only allows for a basic level 5KVA, you can get a 5KVA now and when the budget allows, add another 5KVA later. All that’s involved is another 5KVA inverter and double the solar panels plus a couple switches and cables. Any of these stores can configure something for you that meets your preference and budget.

Grid-tied solar systems

If you have the budget to get any of these “full fat installations”, you might also want to consider ZESA’s Net Metering program which allows you to feed the national grid in exchange for energy credits. In saying that the system is by no means perfect and you can read more about it with the link below:

Two big problems with ZESA’s net metering program

