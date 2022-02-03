Dutch city to dismantle bridge so Jeff Bezos’ mega yacht can pass

The City of Rotterdam has agreed to temporarily dismantle part of its Koningshaven Bridge so that Jeff Bezos’ 127 metre-long Y721 mega yacht can pass the waterway according to a report by The Washington Post. The yacht which is valued at an estimated US$500 million is being built by Dutch Company, Oceano in a city nearby called Alblasserdam and once she is sets sail the ship will be the worlds largest sailing ship according to Boat International.

Credit: Tom van Oossanen via Boat International

The Y721 is a sailing yacht with three enormous masts measuring about 40 metres high and won’t make it under the bridge’s structure which already has a lift mechanism.

Now, as I am sure you have already guessed, the City of Rotterdam has been criticised for the decision because the Koningshaven bridge was built in 1927 and was declared a national monument in 1944. Furthermore, it was put out of service in 1994 after it was replaced by a tunnel. In 2014 it went under reconstruction and after that, the city said that it wouldn’t be torn down again…

The bright side, if you can call it that, is that Bezos’ pockets are deep enough to pay for the dismantling process, this was confirmed by Rotterdam Municipality spokesperson Frances van Heijst. Oceano is also reported to also be footing the bill to allow for Jeff Bezos’ yacht to make its pass…

All I can say to this is that if you doubted the power of the ultra-rich, here is the best example of how they can literally move a bridge to get a new toy. Also, your favourite Mbinga could never…

