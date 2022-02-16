Local drone training startup now certified by Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe

Precision Aerial is a company that we have spoken about here a bunch of times. If you aren’t familiar with the name then I am pretty sure that you have at least heard of the company’s founder Tawanda Chihambakwe aka Zimbabwe’s Drone Expert. In an excellent turn of events, the company has now been certified as a drone pilot training school by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ).

“Precision Drone Training, the Training division of Precision Aerial Group has been officially certified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) as an Approved RPAS Training Organisation in Zimbabwe. The approval and certification establishes Precision Drone Training as an aviation training school that is certified to train Remotely Piloted Aircraft Operators (RPAZ) in line with local laws, regulations and aviation best practices.” Precision Aerial Group

This certification is yet another feather in the company’s cap. It had already secured international accreditation for its drone training courses from the Flying Labs Network through the Zimbabwe Flying Labs franchise. Getting the CAAZ nod means that Precision Aerial is the only drone training school locally and in the region to have dual licencing from an international body as well as the local authority.

Training programs

Precision Drone Training will be providing courses that include (but aren’t limited to):

Remote Pilot License (RPL): Multirotor + Fixed Wing

BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) and Instructor ratings

Industry-Specific Advanced Pilot Training

Enterprise Training

“Precision Drone Training has made a strong commitment to excellence by appointing a stellar team of Instructors that are seasoned aviation professionals, with extensive experience in commercial RPAS operations across Southern and East Africa.” Precision Aerial Group

The drone startup will be opening its doors for students starting next month (1/03/2022). Training is not limited to just individuals and enthusiasts, company’s that have a use case for drone technology can also partake.

Late last year Precision Aerial, the Flying Labs Network and Drones For Good hosted Zimbabwe’s first-ever drone conference.

The conference brought together drone enthusiasts, organisations from all over the world and even government agencies like the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAAZ). We attended the conference and it was quite an experience. There were use cases for drones that we hadn’t even thought possible before the conference like drones being used to assess crops for yield and insurance purposes.

It’s really good to see that Precision Aerial got certification from the CAAZ, it will be interesting to see what this does for the local drone ecosystem.

You should also check out