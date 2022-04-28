NetOne at ZITF2022: “driving the metaverse”, agritech, e-tolls, smart services & more

NetOne had one of the more fascinating stands at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF2022). The state-owned mobile network operator (MNO) is really pushing the metaverse angle as it is their chief motto at its stall in the main hall. NetOne’s mobile money division was not left out of things because it was paying for motorists’ ZINARA toll-gate fees for some motorists entering Bulawayo.

Furthermore, OneMoney is reportedly working on e-tolls for tollgates as well as introducing the more secure chip and pin cards for the mobile money service. NetOne, on the other hand, showed us through its Agritech and edutech projects and a whole lot more at ZITF2022

You can watch our tour of NetOne’s ZITF2022 with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it on YouTube directly with the link here.

