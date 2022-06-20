Techzim

advertisement
Wondering what an Angel Investor is? Tech Hub Harare has you covered

Posted on
Tech Hub Harare, Cohort, Huddle, Incubator

The team over at Tech Hub Harare has announced that it will be hosting a webinar that will be attended by the Angel Investors Network of Zimbabwe this Wednesday starting at 18:00hrs.

Speakers for the Tech Hub Harare Webinar include:

  • Bekithemba Nkomo – the Managing Director for Lloyd Corporate Capital which recently announced that its fundraising platform was now part of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) Fintech Sandbox.
  • Kuda Musasiwa – Founder of Fresh Ideas and Fresh in a Box
  • Bertha Ndlovu – the Southern Africa Area Manager for the E4Impact Foundation, an initiative launched in 2010 by ALTIS – Graduate School of Business and Society of Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, with the objective of supporting the start-up and growth of new businesses in Africa.

75% of funded African startups have no black cofounder. That and more on African venture capital space with Mark Kleyner (Dream VC)

Tech Hub Harare Angel Investors Webinar

Those interested in being part of this conversation can save the following meeting link on their calendar:

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Jun 22, 2022 06:00 PM Harare, Pretoria

Topic: Zimbabwe – World Business Angel Investors Week 2022

Please click the link below to join the webinar:
https://lnkd.in/dqCeS63a
Passcode: 222084
Or One tap mobile :
  US: +13462487799,,87562444701#,,,,*222084# or +16699006833,,87562444701#,,,,*222084#
Or Telephone:
  Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
    US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799
Webinar ID: 875 6244 4701
Passcode: 222084
 International numbers available: https://lnkd.in/dMkRST46You are invited to a Zoom webinar

