Wondering what an Angel Investor is? Tech Hub Harare has you covered

The team over at Tech Hub Harare has announced that it will be hosting a webinar that will be attended by the Angel Investors Network of Zimbabwe this Wednesday starting at 18:00hrs.

Speakers for the Tech Hub Harare Webinar include:

Bekithemba Nkomo – the Managing Director for Lloyd Corporate Capital which recently announced that its fundraising platform was now part of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ) Fintech Sandbox.

Kuda Musasiwa – Founder of Fresh Ideas and Fresh in a Box

Bertha Ndlovu – the Southern Africa Area Manager for the E4Impact Foundation, an initiative launched in 2010 by ALTIS – Graduate School of Business and Society of Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, with the objective of supporting the start-up and growth of new businesses in Africa.

Those interested in being part of this conversation can save the following meeting link on their calendar:

