Zimswitch celebrates 30th anniversary with a brand refresh

As Zimswitch celebrates 30 years in business, let us let them tell us about their journey so far:

Zimswitch, a company founded in 1994 has over the years registered exponential growth in

transaction volumes due to the increase in the adoption of digital payments in the country

now boasting of making up more than 75% of all card-based transactions in Zimbabwe.



This comes as Zimswitch celebrates its 30th anniversary through a refresh of its brand

identity.



The company this year celebrates three decades of enabling financial interoperability,

powering digital payments, and promoting financial inclusion in Zimbabwe.



“As we celebrate the 30th Anniversary milestone, we take this opportunity to express our

gratitude to our invaluable stakeholders for their unwavering support over the years. We are

committed to upholding Zimswitch’s role as the National Payment switch, remaining a

steadfast and active participant in the economy. Our focus on modernization and the

promotion of digital payments adoption in the country is unwavering, and the brand refresh

serves as a testament to this renewed dedication.” – Mr. Wonder Nyabereka, Chairman of the

Board.

“The new brand identity and the purpose, vision, mission, and values reflect our continued

commitment to innovation and progress as a pioneer in the payments technology industry.

The evolution marks a fusion of our rich history with a forward-looking approach to meet the

ever-evolving local and international financial ecosystem,” chief executive officer Zabron

Chilakalaka said.



The grand idea of establishing Zimswitch was pre-conceived through a vision of a

progressive movement of eliminating unnecessary industry competition by fostering

collaborations through payment infrastructure sharing in the financial ecosystem.



Founded on trust, in 1994 Zimswitch was established through a nexus of minds between the

partnering financial institutions Beverly Building Society (now merged into CBZ), Barclays

Bank (now First Capital Bank), CABS, Founders Building Society (now ZB Bank), Stanbic

and Zimbank (now ZB Bank).



In 1996 two members joined the partnership (Time Bank and Jewel Bank, now CBZ). What

appeared impossible, which was the collaboration and working together of industry

participants to solve the permeating challenge of scarcity of ATMs and Point-Of-Sale

infrastructure was achieved through this synergy with the first ATM and POS transactions

processed in 1995 and 1996 respectively.



The company’s proficiency in providing robust and efficient payment infrastructure saw it

being designated as the National Payment Switch role by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in

2020.

“This mandate reinforced our call to pioneer digital payments transformation in Zimbabwe,

ensuring ubiquitous products and service provision in the country. True to the call, we did not

relent, in 2021 we introduced the Contactless Card supported by Near Field technology, a

first of its kind in the region redefining the way customers make payments through the tap to

pay for faster checkout.



“This was followed by the introduction of a 3D secure e-commerce platform in 2023. In

addition, the switch enabled multi-currency and Zig processing.,” Zimswitch Head of

Strategy, Business Development and Projects Michael Chauruka said.



The digital payments innovation agenda did not end there, the game-changing bulk payment

EFT solution (ZEEPAY) was introduced in 2021 bringing efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and

security. The solution has been widely adopted both by corporates and state enterprises since

its rollout.



Recently, Zimdef rolled out the solution to its partners, and according to the ZIMDEF Chief

Executive Officer ‘businesses need to be agile and digitise payment processes for effective

reconciliation and ZEEPAY has been the best-in-fit solution for Zimdef levy payouts and

improvement of the ease of doing business between ZIMDEF and its clients.

‘Zimswitch’s primary objective is to solve the daily challenges consumers face when

transacting as consumers are increasingly seeking for secure, instant, and seamless digital

payment experience. The ZIPIT solution which was introduced in 2011 has become

a household name in the payments industry allowing customers to transact instantly across

banks and mobile wallets promoting financial inclusion and bringing millions of mobile

money subscribers to the mainstream financial services,” Mr Chilakalaka added.

Over the years, the company has remained committed to developing market-relevant digital

payment solutions that offer value to consumers and the wider ecosystem.



Our latest E-Commerce innovation has enabled businesses, SMEs, and large corporates to

optimize consumer shopping experience through a simplified way of paying goods and

services online using Zimswitch debit cards.



According to Paynow Chief Executive Officer Vusi Ndebele, “prior to the launch of

Zimswitch Online, only a small proportion of the local banked population was able to

complete e-commerce purchases directly from their bank account and even they had to

endure a sub-optimal User Experience. The shortcomings led consumers to transfer funds

across alternative payment rails with considerable friction and cost. The new solution

sustainably addresses the current challenges of coverage, cost and user experience. Paynow is

proud to have partnered with Zimswitch to successfully enable the solution for over 15,000

Paynow e-commerce merchants without any intervention on the part of the merchant or the

consumer. If you’re a Paynow Merchant, you already are enabled for Zimswitch Online!”

In powering transactions through green energy, the company continues to embed sustainable

and responsible practices across its business operations and communities to deliver fair

outcomes to all its stakeholders.

“With a focus on environmental sustainability in 2019, a solar power station was

commissioned to promote renewable energy use, and the company relies heavily on green

energy to power all electronic transactions in the country with excess feed into the national

grid. Our drive is to contribute to the global net zero emission target’,” Zimswitch Head of

Technologies Itai Tsoro said.



In recent years, there has also been a significant increase in remittances through the diaspora

corridor. This can be attributed to the growing demand for convenient and cost-effective

remittance services.



Zimswitch, as a national payment switch, aims to provide cutting-edge technology for instant

cross-border payments at a minimal cost, promoting inclusivity within the country.

As the market progresses, convenience becomes the goal, with an emphasis on frictionless

transactions and instant payments. Zimswitch aims to deliver convenience to merchants and

customers, both small and large, through supporting an array of payment options, including

QR payments and moving beyond traditional card-based transactions to various credentials.



Looking ahead, Zimswitch is geared to deliver innovative solutions to meet evolving needs

and demands in the market. To this end, the Company has set up a digital lab for the

development of in-house and co-created solutions with fintechs.

