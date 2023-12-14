Zimswitch Online, Everything you need to know about it

Zimswitch announced their new product, Zimswitch Online and it finally comes in as a more fuss-free way for making online payments with Zimswitch-enabled ZWL and USD cards. Recently Paynow, one of the more popular gateways for merchants in the country, announced that Zimswitch Online was now Live on their platform.

The innovative solution offers Zimswitch enabled cardholders a secure and convenient way to shop online, pay bills, pay fees and other online commerce in both ZWL and USD currencies. Zimswitch

How do I pay using Zimswitch Online?

Zimswitch Online works the same way as international Visa or Mastercard payments. You will need your card number, your card expiry date, and your CVV number. A one-time PIN (OTP) will be sent to the cardholder’s phone to verify the payment before the money is deducted. It’s as simple as that. No fumbling creating accounts or transferring money to some wallet so you can pay from that balance. Just a swift payment directly from your account.

Among the many benefits to merchants and end-users, the new solution also offers eCommerce providers, Merchants, Gateways, Acquirers, and Processors a simplified integration through APIs to enable seamless implementation. The user journey is seamless and customers are assured of enhanced security as the solution is designed around the latest 3D technology Michael Chauruka, Zimswitch Head Strategy, Projects and Business Development.

Which bank cards work with Zimswitch Online?

At the time of writing this article, Zimswitch Online is supported by 9 local banks that include:

African Century Bank

AFC Bank

CABS

CBZ Bank

FBC Bank

FBC Building Society

NBS

NMB

POSB

Other banks like ZB and Nedbank are in the process of getting onto the Zimswitch Online bandwagon and Zimswitch says most of the local banks should be on the platform. Regardless, even in its current state, it’s got more representation than Vpayments which only had a list of 4 banks supporting it with quite a convoluted sign-up process.

How can a merchant add Zimswitch Online as a payment option?

The process for a merchant to integrate Zimswitch Online occurs in 2 stages. The first stage is applying for the service at a bank that supports the payment platform which is any one of the banks listed in the previous section. The second stage is applying to Zimswitch to get their API for integrating Zimswitch Online into your online platform.

Stage 1: The bank

A merchant approaches one of the supported banks and applies for e-commerce services.

The bank gives the merchant a form to apply for the service.

Once the process is done successfully, the Merchant will be given a Merchant ID

Stage 2: Zimswitch

Merchant uses the Merchant ID issued to it by the bank to apply for integration with Zimswitch Online.

Zimswitch checks the Merchant ID and provides the Merchant with an API to integrate the Merchant’s platform with the Zimswitch Gateway.

Once both these stages are completed, it’s time to go live. Some of the notable merchants that have added Zimswitch Online as a payment option include C-Trade and City Parking’s Park Assist platform. Outside of Paynow, other payment gateways like Contipay have also added Zimswitch Online as a payment option with Pick n Pay, Spar, and Zimra going through the process of integrating as well.

Also Read: