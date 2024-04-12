Breaking News: Starlink instructed to shut down in Zimbabwe by government

Techzim can reveal that POTRAZ has instructed Starlink to shut down services in Zimbabwe. Users of the service received an email from the satellite internet service provider advising them it had been directed to disable services in the country.

Said the email:

STAR LINK You are currently using Starlink in an unauthorised territory, As a result. Starlink has been directed by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to disable your service. We will continue to work with POTRAZ to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to turn on Starlink services in Zimbabwe as soon as possible. We encourage you to contact POTRAZ at the.regulator@potraz.gov.zw or +263 242 333032 to communicate your support for Starlink to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals in Zimbabwe. As described In your Terms of Service, Starlink does not guarantee when or where its Mobile or Mobile Priority Services Plans will be available. Use of such services Is dependent on many factors, including obtaining or maintaining the necessary regulatory approvals which are subject to change. You may pause service and billing by following the Instructions here or continue service and use your Starlink service in an area we currently serve (see map here), If you opt to pause service, you can reach out to support and we will issue a service credit for any remainder of the current billing period. As soon as we receive regulatory approvals turn on Starlink services In Zimbabwe, we will let you know. The Starlink team

Techzim can confirm several users in Zimbabwe have received the email. On Starlink user we spoke to said their terminal is still working but they think it’s just a matter of time before it’s disabled.

The notice suggests Starlink is aware these devices were bought, registered, activated for the purpose of use in Zimbabwe, as it does not mention the need to return the terminal to the country of origin.

Earlier this year, Starlink reportedly deactivated what was estimated to be between 300 and 400 devices in South Africa. The deactivated accounts were deemed to be “improperly” operating as they were being provided by an unofficial third party, Startsat.

There we also reports last month suggesting that users, possibly in DRC, experienced the Shut down that Starlink has issued in Zimbabwe.

The telecoms regulator, POTRAZ, has repeatedly said that while Starlink had expressed interest to regularise operations in Zimbabwe, the company had not been licensed. At least 2 Starlink customers were arrested this year for using Starlink.

A source Techzim has spoken to, who has been involved in various Starlink-related services, estimates there are about 5,000 Starlink terminals in Zimbabwe.

