Charged $1.5m for goods worth $23k. Techzim compares alleged Chivayo ZEC invoice to local retailer prices

Featured image: Wicknell Chivayo tours at ZiTF with President Mnangagwa

We too were taken aback by the prices on the invoice for technology equipment supposedly issued to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission by a South African company Renform.

The allegations are that an SA company, Renform, was used by controversial local businessman, Wicknell Chivayo and his colleagues to sell technology equipment to ZEC at inflated prices, in exchange for a commission. Apparently, commissions to the tune of $1m.

This invoice was topical on Zim social media this past week. Topical because an apparent leaked audio (whose authenticity is still not clear) discusses payments around this invoice.

Alleged Reform invoice to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

It’s clear that the prices are inflated. But we thought it’d make better sense to get actualy prices of the equipment invoiced from an actual retailer of technology equipment in Zimbabwe.

Whether these allegations are true or not is still not clear, and the article is not meant to answer that. We were more interested in the general value of the items. So we asked one local retailer who supplies this equipment to quote us the same. Below are the unit prices they gave us. They only provided price for what they have in stock. They obviously don’t stock BVR kits and did not give prices for those.

The prices include VAT. This is important because the Renform prices do not.

ItemAlleged Price Invoiced to ZECLocal Retailer Price (inc VAT)
1Server (HP Proliant dl380 gen10)$1 264 865$4 140
2Server Software$126 030$1 550
3Servicing Contract (SLA Hardware & Software)$1 505 44030% of contract
4BVR Kits$15 759n/a
5IWB Software$14 716n/a
6LICENSES$2 080 355n/a
7DELL XPS Laptop – 15.6 inch, FHD+ Laptop – Intel Core i7- 12700H 1TB SSD 32GB RAM Win 11 Pro$4 146$2 200
8COLOUR PRINTER HP M455$1 133$450
9Printer Cartridges (Set of CMYK 6000+ Pages)$1 455$400
10USB Flash Drive 16GB$7.5$5
11Samsung Galaxy Tab – A7 32GB$422$220
12USB Cable for Printer$9.30$5
Unit prices of items compared

Totals compared

We wanted to get the full picture of the totals so here’s a table of that below:

ItemQtyAlleged Price Invoiced to ZECLocal Retailer Price (inc VAT)
1Server (HP Proliant dl380 gen10)1$1 264 865$4 140
2Server Software1$126 030$1 550
7DELL XPS Laptop – 15.6 inch, FHD+ Laptop – Intel Core i7- 12700H 1TB SSD 32GB RAM Win 11 Pro6$24 876$13 200
8COLOUR PRINTER HP M4551$1 133$450
9Printer Cartridges (Set of CMYK 6000+ Pages)2$2 910$800
10USB Flash Drive 16GB250$1 875$1 250
11Samsung Galaxy Tab – A7 32GB6$2 532$1 320
12USB Cable for Printer1$9.30$5
Totals$1,424,230$22,715
Totals compared

Based on the above, if it is indeed true that ZEC was invoiced and paid the invoice, it paid about $1.5m for equipment worth just $23k.

This is excluding the prices of BVR kits, which the local technology retailer does not stock. It also excludes the Servicing Contract which we have no way of determining locally beyond the indication that it would be 30% of the value.

  1. D.K.

    Are qualified accounts and qualified purchasing government employees involved when such papers are authorised? How good are government employees with numbers? A recent report on request for food aid compared to Malawi and Zambia showed that we had the highest cash amount requested per person to be helped than the other two, as if we eat chicken and chips from the red and yellow boxes twice a day.
    Even the other contracts, e.g for roads, bridges and the Mbudzi roundabout need to be looked at.
    What makes people afraid is that purchasing and disposal of assets by some government entities had been played to be done in secret as policy, but had to be reversed on paper.

  2. Mr Morale

    Blamepoles and witch hunts but go on.
    🙂

  3. Black Moses

    This is Dumb corruption , Stupidity at its highest level.Thieves who move around calling themselves business man.Shame on you guys

  5. Anonymous

    Kudya zvevapfupi nekureba. Taxpayers money in wolves custody!!!!

    Yeaaa but that server can cost a lot more if you have higher specs
    It can even cost 150k from hp.
    Local supplier is qouting a server with 16 gb ram whilst the same server can take more than 2tb of ram
    If you are reporting tech please be technical

      Let’s say we use your $150k , still we agree the server was over priced right? And our procurement system is super corrupt ? That’s the point being driven by the article….

        Yes, you make sense

      Wake up , taps can’t yu see the game played by this chivayo

