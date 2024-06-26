ZB hosting an SMEs Expo meant to accelerate SME growth, go explore the exhibition

ZB Financial Holdings will be hosting an SME Expo under the theme “Accelerating SMEs growth through sustainable financial partnerships” this Friday and Saturday.

I’m sure most know that SME stands for small and medium-sized enterprises, and some today prefer MSME, which includes micro enterprises. While some will differentiate these enterprises from startups, in Zimbabwe, especially in mainstream financial circles, startups are included in SMEs. So, startups should consider this a Startups Expo too, in my opinion.

The Expo is really 2 events in one as it includes:

A workshop for registered SMEs, providing in-depth financial knowledge and estate planning

An SME Exhibition open to the public, highlighting a variety of products and services

Unfortunately, demand was a little too high and so workshop and exhibition registration is already closed. However, ZB says the public is encouraged to visit the ZB Sports Club on June 28th and 29th to explore the exhibition.

I think ZB underestimated the interest there would be and were limited by the venue they had chosen. I hope the next one will be able to accommodate more people.

Do note that there was a Bulawayo edition of the Expo earlier this month. So, it’s good to see the City of Kings and Queens getting some love.

The Expo

ZB says the Expo will be a “showcase and exhibition of Zimbabwe’s entrepreneurial spirit, products and workshop.” They aim to “empower Harare’s vibrant SME sector and accelerate their growth.”

I think some of the topics of discussion are interesting and I know many startups would love the chance to participate in the QnA sections of some of the sessions. Those that managed to register will enjoy the following.

There is a session on ‘Empowering SME success: Real stories from the trenches’ which should be interesting.

Then there is one on ‘Navigating Success: Essential tools and strategies for SME Growth’ which I think will be the star of the expo. During this session,

the Zimbabwe Chamber of SMEs will present on ‘Opportunities available for the SME’

PRAZ will present on how to register and participate in Government tenders

Zimtrade will present on export opportunities available for SMEs

Who wouldn’t want to get in on those sweet government tenders?

Exhibition

So, while you can’t exhibit anymore, what’s left are networking opportunities and maybe scoping out potential partners, suppliers etc at the exhibition. So, I think the even is still worth a visit.

If this sounds good to you, you can make your way to the ZB Sports Club in Vainona on Friday and Saturday from about 9am each day.

Way to go ZB

I gotta say, I love how ZB has really taken it upon themselves to help SMEs succeed. Their Group CEO says “We are vested in the development of SMEs and financial inclusion. This Expo provides a platform for SMEs to gain knowledge on best practices, funding options, and more. We are committed to supporting SMEs throughout the country.”

Usually we can dismiss such statements as corporate virtue signalling but ZB’s track record of late bears witness that they are living up to this belief. Earler this year, ZB launched their Innovation Hub and that was a welcome development too.

Of course, this doesn’t mean these projects are already successes nor does it even guarantee that they will be impactful. However, if it’s not even tried success probability is zero. So, kudos to ZB and we hope their competitors get in on this action.

Also read: