ZESA Net Metering: Zimbabweans With Solar Encouraged To Sell Their Excess Electricity Into National Grid

ZESA is asking Zimbabweans with solar installations to sell their excess electricity into the ZESA national grid. According to a ZESA spokesperson, George Manyaya, this is now possible as part of its Net-Metering program.

The value of the power sent to ZESA by a consumer will then be credited to their account resulting in lower electricity costs for them. It’s like banking your solar electricity with ZESA so you can use it at night or on days when it’s not sunny enough.

ZESA is targeting to mobilise about 100MW through the initiative. Apparently, ZESA is already getting about 20MW fed into it grid from net-metering.

Said the spokesperson in an interview with ZBC:

“we’re urging our consumers especially here in Zimbabwe to partake in the net metering program which will help us meet the demand-supply gap. Net metering is a program where customers generating solar energy can feed excess power back into the national grid. What it does is that it helps increase supply but also assist customers to purchase power at a lower step in the tariff so the units are credited to the customer and there’s some offsetting there, thus reducing the bill of the customers.”

Techzim called the ZESA customer support to establish what it takes to start selling your excess power back to the company and they just advised us to check with our local ZESA office.

We asked if there’s a fee or equipment required, which they confirmed but would not say what the fee is, saying that it depends on the setup.

We also couldn’t get the prices ZESA is buying this excess electricity at.