Starlink Targeting 1 September Launch In Zimbabwe

Starlink is targeting a 1 September launch of services in Zimbabwe, Techzim is informed. Contacts in touch with insiders at Starlink tell us the company is in preparation to go live in just a week from now.

Strangely, the telecoms regulator in Zimbabwe, Potraz, maintains that Starlink’s application to operate in the country has not been approved.

That Starlink was preparing to go live in Zimbabwe was first disclosed Willard Shoko, a Starlink & connectivity consultant based in Bulawayo, a few days ago. He posted on X that Starlink had provisioned some IP Addresses for Zimbabwe.

Our checks with people able to get inside information from Starlink confirms that the target is 1 September. They also pointed us to to a data file on the Starlink website that shows the provisioned Zim IPS: https://geoip.starlinkisp.net/feed.csv

Is Starlink finally licensed to operate in Zimbabwe?

When we contacted Potraz to check if Starlink had finally been licensed and a representative there told us the license it yet to be approved:

the Starlink license is still being processed. We have no further comments at this stage.

From our sources, we also couldn’t get any confirmation on the licensing. One source however, who prefers not to be named claimed that:

Re Starlink, yes it’s true. Your government dropped the requirement for a local ground station so Starlink is officially available in roaming capacity now and will be available for fixed install in Q4, assuming your government doesn’t change any goalposts.

We could not verify this information with Potraz as you can tell because of the “no further comments at this stage” position.

Our speculation is either of two things: Potraz just don’t want the news getting ahead of their officially prepared announcement (very common and understandable with regulators). Or 2: IMC or another telecoms company is the one that’s partnering Starlink.

As far as we know, the IMC position we reported hasn’t changed – our information says Starlink won’t touch that company with a 10-foot pole. We’re checking again with everyone however just in case. But remember, Potraz itself said any ISP could technically be a Starlink distributor as long as they secure the partnership and distribute kits under their license.

We wish things were clearer. We will be posting updates as we get them so do check back.