Itel A06, New Entry Level Phone Now Available in Zimbabwe

If you had asked us 5 years ago if a decent full featured smartphone would ever be price anything less than $100, we’d have called you joker. But technology improves in jumps, and today, in 2024 you can get a decent smartphone for $70

Ofcourse, the expensive stuff has got even better so most of us would not even consider trying these low cost devices, even for a second or emergency phone. But they might surprise.

This is what we though when itel announced these past few days that its new entry level smartphone, the itel A06 is now available in Zimbabwe. Yes, it’s retailing for $70.

It unapologetic about borrowing iPhone looks. The name also feels borrowed from the entry level Samsung Galaxy A series.

It’s a basic smartphone

Extreme affordability to this extent also means low capacity features on all fronts. It comes with just 32GB storage, just 2GB RAM, an 8MP camera on the back, 5MP for the selfie camera, and a Quadcore limited processor. But remember these features were on phones priced at more than $100 not very long ago!

Yes, you’re probably never going to consider this as your main phone. But that doesn’t mean it couldn’t save you in an emergency when you other fancy toy has been nicked, or just broken. Or maybe you could buy it for that child who won’t leave your phone alone. Or for a parent who doesn’t really care about the power a smartphone should pack today.

We can’t wait to get our hands on this one so we can put it through the paces and share what think. In the meantime here are the…

itel A06 full specs

Storage 32GB RAM 2GB (plus 2GB extended) Processor Unisoc SC7731E

4-core Arm Cortex-A7@1.3GHz Battery 4000mAh charging at 5W with a type C connector Cameras 8 megapixels on the back

5 megapxiels on the front Android version 14 – Go Edition Display 6.6 inches, IPS LCDwith a water-drop notch Fingerprint sensor On the back

Again, a basic smartphone

Unlike many smartphones released today, even entry level ones, the itel A06 doesn’t have 4G. This is a 3G phone.

Also, unlike many modern smartphones that are coming with octa-core processors, this one is quad-core with (4 Cortex-A7 at 1.3GHz for the geeks among you).

So, yes, a basic phone that you should buy for basic functionality.

