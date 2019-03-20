Here’s How Zimbabweans In South Africa Can Make Donations To The Cyclone Idai Relief Fund Using EcoCash

After initiating a crowdfund for the Cyclone Idai’s relief fund, EcoCash is now appealing to Zimbabweans in South Africa to remit their donations as well through the EcoCash platform. That’s a good idea considering that there are loads of Zimbabweans in South Africa and they may well be skeptical of using online crowdfunding platforms to contribute their donations. So now they can donate using a well-known platform.

How Zimbabweans in South Africa can donate using Ecocash

Read the following article on how you can send money using Ecocash: How To Send Money From South Africa With EcoCash

The EcoCash account for sending donations is: Cyclone Idai Relief Fund+263 786 321 671.

There is an estimated 2 million Zimbabweans in South Africa. EcoCash is a mobile money transfer facility which is run by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The facility has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and is arguably the largest mobile money transfer agent considering the huge sums of transactions that the platform is said...

