Here's How Zimbabweans In South Africa Can Make Donations To The Cyclone Idai Relief Fund Using EcoCash

Here’s How Zimbabweans In South Africa Can Make Donations To The Cyclone Idai Relief Fund Using EcoCash

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

After initiating a crowdfund for the Cyclone Idai’s relief fund, EcoCash is now appealing to Zimbabweans in South Africa to remit their donations as well through the EcoCash platform. That’s a good idea considering that there are loads of Zimbabweans in South Africa and they may well be skeptical of using online crowdfunding platforms to contribute their donations. So now they can donate using a well-known platform.

How Zimbabweans in South Africa can donate using Ecocash

