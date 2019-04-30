All 3 Mobile Networks Increased Data Prices, Twimbos Are Not Happy

The past 6 days have been darker than a Game of Thrones episode (seriously, those guys need to fix the lighting on their show!). On the 24th, NetOne announced their new OneFusion bundles and it’s safe to say everyone was pretty alarmed at how expensive the internet was getting. Everyone except Telecel and Econet who were also going to announce new data prices shortly after and ensure that subscribers are hit from left, right and centre.

Ok, dramatic introduction aside. Mobile data is getting significantly more expensive and it’s hard to blame the mobile network operators. After all their infrastructure is bought using forex and bandwidth is also bought using forex so sustaining the relatively affordable data pricing was getting less and less realistic. And don’t even mention those reports saying we had the second most expensive mobile data. That was hogwash and our worthless bonds were not being taken into consideration in any of those discussion.

Rant aside, people on Twitter woke up to the new Econet data bundles, or “smart data bouquets” as Econet would like you to call them. Twimbos (Zimbos on Twitter) are not amused. Here are some of their reactions thus far:

cyclone econet — Assistant Boyfriend🇿🇼 (@LloydMukx) April 30, 2019

NetOne: $10 for 90mb



Econet: Twitter&LinkdIn

WhatsApp&Pinterest



Telecel: 😴😴😴



Wifi:$USD



Dstv:$USD



Bread:$3.50



Girls: I want a guy with a house,who drives. — Candle Jena (@BenjaminMtshiya) April 26, 2019

I am sorry @econet_support for doubting you and going to Netone.I bend the knee to Strive, first of his name, ruler of the mobile network arena and protector of the realm! — GERALD (@mabenaGerald) April 25, 2019

Typical example of munhu akaona kuti akudiwa anotanga kuita manyemwe — Thandies’ keeper (@sibo_niso) April 24, 2019

Wat net1 need to be told is that we were not born on internet ,,we used to live in peace without internet — Kuwadzana 4 (@Kuwadzana4) April 24, 2019

The recent data slash by @NetOneCellular and @Telecel_Zim will greatly affect the business of online content creation, its a serious assault to growth of the industry as it shuts out both content creators and consumers, data is now a priveledge for few @InfoMinZW @Min_ICTCS_ZW pic.twitter.com/NQleajJz5Y — ZOCC (@ZOCCzw) April 27, 2019

At this rate internet will be for the rich only. We can all run to ZOL but ZOL will also do the same thing sooner or later just like Econet did after Netone and Telecel. — •HONCHO• (@the_cartel_boss) April 30, 2019

Econet, Netone and Telecel need to explain this pricing structure cause wow. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/v0axOuMekI — Grey Worm (@TheeKuda) April 30, 2019

Netone and Telecel raise their tariffs



People : Atleast we have Econet we're going back to econet.



Econet : pic.twitter.com/D2CGek9O3F — 🔥Hibiri🔥 (@Mr_Manyau) April 30, 2019

Dear @econetzimbabwe @NetOneCellular @Telecel_Zim @Potraz_zw

Your data tariffs have become very expensive for poor Zimbabweans.

Production of content and access to information has been grossly affected.

Are you taking us back to rely on traditional media? — Robert Moyo (@ihatezanupf) April 30, 2019

Data prices have become a threat to our very freedom to access information. This is econet. 1 gig now cost more than a litre of fuel and a loaf of bread. @HStvZim @NewsDayZimbabwe @263Chat @MilayoNdou @tapiwazivira pic.twitter.com/SDWZrKzULy — johnmokwetsi (@johnmokwetsi) April 30, 2019

Us: econet musakwidze bundle please

Econet: pic.twitter.com/xlwdj8D6pn — DΟCTΞR STRΔNGΞ (@DrMartinStrange) April 30, 2019

Data prices have gone crazy, the weather is making my coffee get cold too quickly 😭 yho what a morning — Not a sugar baby but ok (@pia_sumn) April 30, 2019

Of all the reactions I came across I’ve only seen one subscriber who is fond of the new pricing:

I am not saying the price hikes are good but mmm @econetzimbabwe @econet_support your prices are good especially the data Bouquets 👌…i thot i was going to be offline but mmm guys its better than Netone and telecel — Dumolwenkosi Dube (@Dumo_Dube) April 30, 2019

