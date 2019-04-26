advertisement

Home » Broadband » Telecel Also Drastically Reduces Data Bundles Allocations

Telecel Also Drastically Reduces Data Bundles Allocations

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Just a few hours after praising Telecel for its MegaBoost, which outclassed OneFusion, it has also revised down its data allocations of MegaBoost and other packages. Here’s now what’s on offer:

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

After Netone and Telecel revised down their data allocations and Econet being on the verge of introducing Smart data bouquets, doesn’t it feel like there’s some kind of collusion between MNOs?

advertisement
WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/H94LKS22KuvEshYT12phqs

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.