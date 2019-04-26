Telecel Also Drastically Reduces Data Bundles Allocations

Just a few hours after praising Telecel for its MegaBoost, which outclassed OneFusion, it has also revised down its data allocations of MegaBoost and other packages. Here’s now what’s on offer:

advertisement

After Netone and Telecel revised down their data allocations and Econet being on the verge of introducing Smart data bouquets, doesn’t it feel like there’s some kind of collusion between MNOs?

advertisement

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares