New MegaBoost Vs New OneFusion: MegaBoost Still Offers A Better Deal

Since Telecel revised down its data allocations to it bundles, I figured you’d need to weigh who is offering the best deal between Telecel’s MegaBoost and Netone’s OneFusion. The table below shows a comparison between the RTGS $10 and RTGS $20 packages of the two products. Choose for yourself who to ditch and who to run to.
|Service
|OneFusion $10
|MegaBoost $10
|/
|OneFusion $20
|MegaBoost $20
|On net minutes
|15
|30
|/
|25
|60
|Off net minutes
|4
|15
|/
|10
|40
|Data
|180 MB
|100MB
|/
|400MB
|150MB
|90 MB
|150MB
|/
|160MB
|200MB
|-
|100MB
|/
|-
|200MB
|SMS
|5
|100
|/
|25
|200
As you can see for yourself, MegaBoost offers much more than OneFusion on all services, save for the ‘Data’ service only. What MegaBoost lacks in Data, it makes up for it by giving you Facebook data bundles which you don’t find in OneFusion. Seems like MegaBoost still has the better deal.
Also read: 2 Unusual Places To Buy All Your Airtime Using EcoCash
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/H94LKS22KuvEshYT12phqs
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.