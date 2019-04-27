New MegaBoost Vs New OneFusion: MegaBoost Still Offers A Better Deal

Since Telecel revised down its data allocations to it bundles, I figured you’d need to weigh who is offering the best deal between Telecel’s MegaBoost and Netone’s OneFusion. The table below shows a comparison between the RTGS $10 and RTGS $20 packages of the two products. Choose for yourself who to ditch and who to run to.

advertisement

Service OneFusion $10 MegaBoost $10 / OneFusion $20 MegaBoost $20 On net minutes 15 30 / 25 60 Off net minutes 4 15 / 10 40 Data 180 MB 100MB / 400MB 150MB WhatsApp 90 MB 150MB / 160MB 200MB Facebook - 100MB / - 200MB SMS 5 100 / 25 200

As you can see for yourself, MegaBoost offers much more than OneFusion on all services, save for the ‘Data’ service only. What MegaBoost lacks in Data, it makes up for it by giving you Facebook data bundles which you don’t find in OneFusion. Seems like MegaBoost still has the better deal.

advertisement

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares