Technikari with the Zim duo who created an AI-based COVID-19 diagnostic system

The conversations roll on and on this episode of Technikari, we are joined by Wisdom James Murombo and Pardon Mukoyi the team behind the Chest X-Ray COVID-19 Diagnostic system we reported on in late 2020.

Pardon and Wisdom claimed second place at the ICAT Hackathon for their system and they are now working with the Ministry of Health to deploy it nationwide.

On this episode we talked about:

The development of the system with Kaggle’s chest X-Ray datasets

Challenges associated with deploying the system nationwide

Investment and govt support

Intergrating other forms of imagining (MRI and CT) as well as configuring the system to help with Cancer, TB and other diseases.

