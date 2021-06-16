The cannabis growers licence fee is keeping Zim from a billion-dollar industry

So earlier this week a German company called Amaetheon Agri was given a licence to grow Marijuana/Cannabis for scientific and medical use. This sparked an internal debate about the whole cannabis licence system in Zimbabwe.

The fee is exclusionary by design and this is a bad thing because the govt and economy could be making a lot more money if there were tiered licences ranging from recreational and small scale growers all the way to commercial operations. Cannabis is after all a billion-dollar industry, valued at around US$20 billion and it is projected to grow to US$70.6 billion by the end of the decade.

And another thing, why is there no growers licence for tobacco which is undoubtedly more harmful but there is one for cannabis which by comparison is not.

