One week of SI 127: experts & armchair economists were right

This time last week we got the news that the government had issued Statutory Instrument 127 of 2021. In SI 127 are a raft of new measures that govern the rules of forex in the country not only for those participating in RBZ’s Forex Auction but for the nation at large. And as I am sure you are aware, there was massive backlash from all corners of Zimbabwe. Pundits, experts and armchair economists alike said that this will increase prices, increase the scarcity of USD in formal channels, inconvenience businesses and encourage black market forex deals.

Here’s our take of one week under SI 127 of 2021 and what we have seen since it was announced.

SI 127 has been the talk of the town and for good reason. The Statutory Instrument is going to increase prices in ZWL$ particularly because everyone will be juxtaposing the “official rate” with the parallel market rate.

SI 127 is going to increase ZWL$ prices & encourage black market conversions

ZIMRA recently gave a grace period for the importation of cars that are 10 years or older. Now, this comes after the ban the govt instituted in April 2021 which leads us to believe it’s all about the revenue dip ZIMRA was experiencing on its end.

Extending 10-year-old car imports after “the ban” is all about the money

Jabu’s Homecoming is now Zim’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama series. We got a chance to talk to the production’s PR Manager to hear all about what we are in store for.

Zim’s first WhatsApp exclusive drama is going to be like a family Group Chat

Zimswitch has become the focal point of the national payments system even more after it assumed the role as the nation switch. But why is company prioritising USD payments over local currency payments in this era of e-commerce?

Zimswitch needs to strike a balance between ZWL & USD e-commerce

