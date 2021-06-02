ZIMRA extends grace period for the ban on second-hand cars

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce and ZIMRA have released a joint statement extending the transitional period for the importation of second-hand cars that are over 10 years old.

PRESS STATEMENT BY MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY AND COMMERCE ON EXTENSION OF ADMINISTRATIVE TRANSITIONAL ARRANGEMENT ON MOTOR VEHICLE IMPORTATION UNDER SI 89 OF 2021

1. Following the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 89 of 2021 on the importation of second-hand cars that are more than 10 years old, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, in collaboration with ZIMRA is extending the administrative transitional arrangement up to 30 June 2021. This has been done to allow the clearance and processing of outstanding vehicles purchased prior to the gazetting of SI 89 of 2021.

2. The following will still apply:

I. Motor vehicles must have been paid for on or before 30 June 2021

II. Proof of payment in line with the RBZ Exchange Rate Control Regulations, must be attached; and

III. Any Other supporting documents.