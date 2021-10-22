Telecel’s 15% data bundle discount promotion: the stats say this won’t work

Zimbabwe’s smallest mobile network operator (MNO) Telecel has announced that customers will now be getting a 15% discount if they buy bundles through its mobile money arm Telecash.
Enjoy a 15% discount everytime you get data bundles using Telecash! Hurry up and juice-up today. T&C's apply.#megabundlespromo#staysafe#tellsomeone pic.twitter.com/SHoYAPrWlw— Telecel Zimbabwe (@Telecel_Zim) October 21, 2021
“Enjoy a 15% discount everytime you get data bundles using Telecash! Hurry up and juice-up today. T&C’s apply.”
This is straight-up copy and paste what NetOne has been doing for some time with its 20% that became 10% airtime discount bought from OneMoney but for data bundles. Now this isn’t a knock on Telecel, at this point, it has to try something because from the end of December 2020 to March 2021 Telecel lost 20% of its subscribers approximately 142,990. For over a hundred thousand people to decide to jump ship in the space of about three months suggests there are some serious problems.
Problems that I don’t think will be solved by giving out discounts through a mobile money service that lost 72.8% of its users in Q4, 2020 when POTRAZ last reported mobile money figures.
|Q3 2020
|Q4 2020
|Difference
|EcoCash
|5 425 148
|5 553 981
|1.9%
|OneMoney
|854 320
|936 476
|9.6%
|Telecash
|19 198
|5 222
|-72.8%
|Total
|6 325 666
|6 495 682
|2.7%
To make matters worse Telecel has the lowest market share for all mobile internet infrastructure:
- 2G base stations – 13.4%
- 3G base stations – 14.8%
- LTE base stations – 1.5%
The cynic in me is screaming “who is this promotion supposed to win over exactly?!“. Again, I get that Telecel has to get some traction from somewhere, but what good is a bundle discount if Telecel is at the bottom of the barrel in all respects.
The question now is “what can Telecel do?” and luckily my colleague Garikai Dzoma wrote a prescription of sorts which you can find in the link below:
Cell C is shutting down, perhaps Telecel should be taking notes
5 thoughts on “Telecel’s 15% data bundle discount promotion: the stats say this won’t work”
No word on econet new tariffs from u, you’re now captured
I think techzim is also tired like some of us
Its now a normal thing we used to panic everytime but now its a monthly thing
So its like stale info
Econet increased tariffs this and that
Only stale when it comes to Econet??
Stale info when its econet but for telecel and netone he is always hammering them.
Some say” it wont work but it will work”
Lol.